A Mediterranean Dream with a Moroccan Twist: Meet Majorelle in Budapest

With its beautiful interiors, vibrant sharing plates and music that makes you want to linger, Majorelle brings the pleasure of eating well together with the energy of a great night out.(x)

Selected by the MICHELIN Guide 2025 and rated as one of the top restaurants in Budapest, the restaurant combines Moroccan character with Mediterranean flavors, placing fresh seafood and dishes made for sharing at the heart of the table. Signature cocktails keep the conversation flowing, while the colorful setting and warm hospitality make it easy to settle in, whether you are out on a date or gathering your favorite people for an evening together.

There is a youthful, playful spirit to the experience, with regular live music and events bringing people together over delicious food, laughter and the occasional spontaneous dance. Come with an appetite, pass something delicious around the table and leave a little room for wherever the evening takes you!

Majorelle 1054 Budapest, Hold utca 23. | Website

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