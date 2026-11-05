Best of Budapest: 9 Gastro Spots You Don’t Want to Miss

Budapest is a true treasure trove for food lovers – Hungarian classics, street food, desserts and other treats invite you to take a tasty break between sightseeing stops. We know how tricky it can be to find the spots that are worth trying, so we’ve rounded up the very best the city has to offer!(x)

Édes Mackó Chimney Cake Shop

Looking for authentic, traditional chimney cake in Budapest? No Best of Budapest list would be complete without Vitéz Kürtős, where preserving Transylvanian heritage is a true passion. Made over charcoal using an authentic recipe, these treats are a must-try. Whether you’re visiting the Zoo or unwinding at Édes Mackó Chimney Cake Shop in City Park, expect quality and delight in every bite: a crisp, caramelized crust and warm, fluffy dough inside. Savor classic flavors or discover creative chimney cake desserts – no Budapest stroll is complete without them!

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Facebook

Casa Christa

Time Out Market Budapest brings together some of the city’s best food spots under one roof, near Blaha Lujza Square. While exploring the market, make sure to stop by Casa Christa, a restaurant bringing the flavors of the Lake Balaton region to the heart of Budapest. From iconic Hungarian dishes with a twist to the rich tastes of the Balaton Uplands and sun-ripened vineyards, every plate is a unique experience, inviting you on a flavorful journey. Don’t miss their fresh fish dishes, and if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, try their two-course lunch menu!

1085 Budapest, Blaha Lujza tér 1. | Website

Cat Café Budapest

Just steps from St. Stephen’s Basilica and Andrássy Avenue, you’ll find Cat Café Budapest, Hungary’s first and largest cat-themed café. Here, you can enjoy your choice of food and drinks in the company of 14 adorable cats, both purebred and rescued. The menu features a wide selection of cakes and pies, including vegetarian and vegan options, alongside a variety of coffees, all available with plant-based milk. You can also choose from a tempting selection of cocktails and beers! Of course, the stars of the café are its resident feline crew, who may decide to join you at any moment – on the chair, in your lap or even on your table. This unique café welcomes visitors every day of the week, from 10 am to 9 pm. Before your visit, you should check out the café’s website to familiarize yourself with the house rules. A cozy atmosphere, friendly service and an irresistibly cute feline company are all guaranteed.

1065 Budapest, Révay utca 3. | Website

Trattoria Alessio

There’s a cosy, welcoming restaurant in the city that has been drawing food lovers to Buda for over 15 years: Alessio, serving up the very best of Italian cuisine. True to its trattoria roots, the menu features classic bruschetta to start, while the chicken soup comes with tortellini. Their delicious pasta is made fresh in-house, from spaghetti, penne and gnocchi to specialties like strozzapreti, trofie and cappellacci, all paired with quality ingredients and soul-warming sauces. Their fish and seafood selection is among the finest in Budapest, and of course, pizza is on the menu, too! For dessert, the tiramisu is a must, but the profiteroles are just as tempting – why not try both? As for the interior, the colder months bring out its best: twinkling lights, a cosy atmosphere and all the warmth of home make the restaurant feel more inviting than ever. It’s easy to see why Alessio has so many regulars!

1026 Budapest, Pasaréti út 55. | Website

Unicorn Bistro

Europe’s first unicorn bistro is tucked away in the heart of Budapest, decked out in pink from floor to ceiling. Here, the food is as delicious as it is eye-catching: the stars of Unicorn Bistro’s menu are juicy burgers with colorful buns topped with tiny unicorn horns, but you can also expect chicken stuffed with rainbow cheese, plus many vegan options. Pair your meal with a color-changing cocktail, a frothy matcha or a show-stopping lemonade for a truly magical experience. Finish your fairytale feast with a Dream Pie or vegan lava cake, then head to one of the bistro’s fun photo spots!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 64. | Website

THE BOX DONUT

Passed your fifth chimney cake stand in Budapest? Time to think outside the box! For over a decade, THE BOX DONUT has been giving the classic donut a twist with its iconic gourmet SQUAREDONUTS, original recipes and Belgian chocolate. The square obsession continues with fully stuffed New York-style SQUARECOOKIES and SQUAREBAGELS for brunch. Add in-house roasted specialty coffee, signature pumpkin spice latte with house-made syrup, hot matcha and a tempting selection of hot chocolates. With several locations across the city, it’s a sweet stop between sightseeing adventures. DARE TO BE SQUARE!

1051 Budapest, Zrínyi utca 18. | 1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 62. | 1076 Budapest, Thököly út 10. | Website

Tuning Burger

In the vibrant heart of Budapest, on Akácfa Street, Tuning Burger has been winning hearts for 12 years, proving that a burger can be so much more than street food: it’s a true culinary experience! Owner Róbert Erdélyi and his cool, creative team welcome burger lovers with premium ingredients, bold flavor combinations and plenty of passion. Here, trends don’t call the shots. Alongside classic favorites, Tuning serves unique creations like the Rockefeller Burger with foie gras and truffle, a teriyaki shiitake mushroom burger and a premium Wagyu Burger. From Hungarian Grey Cattle beef to Wagyu, there’s a tempting range of meats to choose from, while the vegetarian goat’s cheeseburger is well worth a visit, too. Named one of the world’s 50 best burger spots a few years ago, Tuning welcomes guests this year with a refreshed interior, a cheeky edge and genuine hospitality. It’s more than a burger – it’s a way of life!

1072 Budapest, Akácfa utca 45. | Website

Meat Heaven by Tuning

Just steps from Andrássy Avenue, on Liszt Ferenc Square, Meat Heaven by Tuning is a true gathering place for meat lovers. Owner Róbert Erdélyi and chef Gergely Balogh’s team serve up premium steaks, a cool atmosphere and dishes made with passion and care. The sharing steak platter for two is a feast, featuring tenderloin skewers, rib-eye, sirloin and two mini burgers, accompanied by green peppercorn, BBQ and béarnaise sauces, French fries, cauliflower, potatoes and a fresh mixed salad. For something special, choose from the selection of premium cuts in the meat fridge, while the restaurant’s excellent Hungarian and international wine list pairs perfectly with its signature steaks and seasonal dishes. Little diners are catered for with a kids’ menu, and larger groups of friends are always welcome, too. It’s the perfect spot for a memorable evening together, seasoned with a generous dose of pure hedonism. Serious steaks, laid-back vibes!

1061 Budapest, Liszt Ferenc tér 11. | Website

Két Szerecsen Bistro

Ask a Budapest local about the ultimate meeting spot, and Két Szerecsen Bistro is likely to come up. This timeless neighborhood gem has the welcoming feel of a classic coffeehouse, with a menu that channels the charm of Parisian bistro culture. Két Szerecsen’s kitchen masters both classic and contemporary cuisine, serving dishes from morning till night. Think Eggs Benedict, gourmet tapas, beef goulash, chicken paprikás, pulled duck burger, and homemade tagliatelle, with a glass of Hungarian wine – the choice is yours. Just be sure to save room for the iconic Két Szerecsen Somlói dessert!

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 14. | Website

Must-visit for Rainy Days: