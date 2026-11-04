Bodies in Motion: 6 Dance Shows to Discover

Powerful emotions, bold movements, vibrant scenes: contemporary dance captivates your senses through innovative storytelling and unexpected forms of expression. Budapest offers plenty of compelling shows worth discovering, so make room in your calendar for a performance this year.

Romeo and Juliet

On November 21, the Noémi Kulcsár Tellabor presents Romeo and Juliet at the National Dance Theatre. Based on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy about two young lovers from feuding Veronese families, the production reimagines Kulcsár’s 2013 work, originally created with Miskolc Ballet. Caught between passionate love and bitter family hatred, the performance depicts the timeless tale through the vision of the Harangozó Prize-winning choreographer.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

BABEL

The Eva Duda Dance Company brings its striking performance, BABEL, to the National Dance Theatre on November 22. Unfolding through vivid imagery, humor and self-irony rather than a traditional narrative, the captivating performance captures the struggle to regain balance amid chaos and conflicting emotions. Contrasting movements, music, and visual effects (including strobe lighting) help the audience recognize the enduring human longing for harmony.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

Carmina Burana

The National Dance Theatre lends its stage to a special performance on November 29. Presented by the Szeged Contemporary Dance Company, Carmina Burana is a one-act dance production that brings a powerful story to life through dramatic choreography and expressive movement. The seventy-minute show offers a fascinating glimpse into the ritual-filled lives of a barbaric community struggling to survive amid the ruins of a once thriving civilization.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

Recirquel: Paradisum

For a truly mesmerizing experience, catch Recirquel: Paradisum at Müpa Budapest. Blending contemporary dance with elements of new circus, the show explores the myth of rebirth and the silence of a destroyed world, featuring breathtaking aerial acrobatics and dramatic movements. After numerous international performances, the production, directed and choreographed by Bence Vági, returns to Budapest with several dates scheduled throughout December.

1095 Budapest, Komor Marcell utca 1. | Website

Ramazuri

On December 6, the National Dance Theatre sets the stage for Ramazuri, Eva Duda Dance Company’s dazzling dance-circus spectacle. With its vibrant fusion of live music, humor, drama, acrobatics, colorful costumes and witty choreography, this vivacious performance promises laughter, excitement, and a joyful escape from everyday life. Step into a world beyond words, where time flies, imagination runs wild, and the celebration of life takes center stage.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

CrAzy_RunnErs / Parad_Is_E

Featuring a dynamic new generation of dancers, FrenÁk Company presents CrAzy_RunnErs / Parad_Is_E at the National Dance Theatre on December 13. This multimedia production comprises two contrasting yet complementary pieces that reflect on the contradictions of our times. CrAzy_RunnErs holds up a distorted mirror to a superficial, fast-paced world while Parad_Is_E explores the ever-changing yet persistent signs of ignorance, isolation and exclusion.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20. | Website

Hungry yet?