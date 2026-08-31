6 Awesome Festivals and Things to Do in Budapest This September

September brings a crisp, energetic shift to Budapest. From wine tastings at Buda Castle and craft beer gatherings to sunset Danube cruises and stargazing, the city offers a packed lineup of cultural events. Here are the top highlights to explore this month!

Downtown Beer Festival

Szabadság Square comes alive as the 10th Downtown Beer Festival toasts a milestone decade of craft beer culture from 1–6 September! Under the leafy trees, craft lovers can explore hundreds of Hungarian specialties, rare international brews, and crisp IPAs poured by passionate brewers. Paired with gourmet food trucks, live music, and an electric open-air atmosphere, it’s the ultimate late-summer gathering in the heart of Budapest.

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Jewish Quarter Walking Tour

Celebrate the Jewish New Year with an inspiring journey through Budapest’s historic Jewish Quarter! Guided by top-rated locals, this free walking tour leads you beyond the vibrant ruin bars to the grand Dohány Street Synagogue, secret courtyards, and moving WWII memorials. Hearing heroic stories of survival and tasting traditional Flódni, you’ll connect deeply with the soul of Central Europe’s largest Jewish community.

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Budapest Wine Festival

For 35 years, the Budapest Wine Festival has been the heart of Hungarian wine culture atop the majestic terraces of Buda Castle. From 9–12 September, indulge in thousands of fine wines, with this year’s Guest of Honour, the Americas, bringing exciting New World flavors to the capital. Framed by stunning Danube views, gourmet food pairings, live concerts, and exclusive VIP experiences, this iconic autumn tradition is not to be missed.

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Sunset Boat Trips

Few experiences compare to watching Budapest glow at golden hour from the deck of a Mahart sightseeing cruise. Departing daily from Vigadó Square, this 50-minute Danube journey welcomes you with a glass of prosecco before sailing past the illuminated Chain Bridge, Parliament, and Buda Castle. With audio guides, open-air upper deck views, and onboard snacks, it’s a postcard-perfect way to see the city.

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Stargazing at the Svábhegy Observatory

As cool September nights settle over Budapest, the Svábhegy Observatory opens a portal to the universe high above the Buda Hills. Alongside passionate astronomers, you’ll marvel at Saturn’s rings, shimmering star clusters, and glowing nebulae through giant historic telescopes. Blending interactive science with the magic of stargazing, it’s an unforgettable celestial adventure for all ages.

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Ars Sacra Festival

Marking its 20th jubilee edition, the Ars Sacra Festival returns from 12–20 September to celebrate the timeless spiritual and artistic heritage of Europe’s Judeo-Christian culture. This nationwide event series illuminates sacred music, fine art, and spiritual unity across Hungary. The festival opens on 12 September with Open Church Day, as historic churches open their doors for concerts, architecture tours, and special programs.

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