7 Vegetarian Spots in Budapest for Your Next Food Fix

Budapest’s food culture is often associated with hearty meat dishes and traditional Hungarian flavors, but the city’s vegetarian scene has been quietly expanding in recent years.

Marumba

Marumba is a vegetarian restaurant in Budapest’s District VII, serving comfort food made from seasonal, local ingredients. Inspired by Hungarian classics and global flavors, they celebrate vegetables, bold experimentation, and a modern, health-conscious approach to shared dining.

1075 Budapest, Holló utca 1. | Website

The Planteen

Hungary’s first vegan canteen, The Planteen, has opened in the leafy Graphisoft Park. Its vibrant menu delights both eyes and palate, offering everything a vegan could crave. Daily changing dishes, soups, mains, wraps, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee. Perfect for lunch breaks in sustainable setting.

1031 Budapest, Záhony utca 7. | Website

Napfényes Restaurant and Confectionery

Napfényes Restaurant and Confectionery is a long-running vegan restaurant in central Budapest, reimagining Hungarian classics and international favorites with plant-based ingredients. They focus on high-quality, additive-free ingredients and serve hearty comfort food, homemade desserts, and create a welcoming community atmosphere.

1053 Budapest, Curia utca 2. | Website

Hippeace

Hippeace is a cozy Budapest spot reimagining traditional Hungarian vegetable stew and soups through a modern, vegetable-focused lens. With seasonal ingredients and bold flavors, they serve comforting vegetarian and vegan dishes that are healthy, creative, and rooted in local food culture.

1072 Budapest, Klauzál tér 11. | Facebook

Szabad Új Hely

Szabad Új Hely is a vegan gastropub in Budapest serving creative plant-based comfort food inspired by Hungarian classics and global street food. Using mostly local ingredients, they combine bold flavors, a relaxed community atmosphere, craft drinks, and modern takes on familiar dishes.

1084 Budapest, Víg utca 30. | Website

Tahina Bite

Tahina Bite is a Budapest vegan fast-casual restaurant serving plant-based Middle Eastern–inspired food like falafel, hummus, bowls, and sandwiches. Focused on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and eco-friendly packaging, it offers modern, healthy comfort food in a relaxed street-food style setting in District VII.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 2. | Website

VegaCity

VegaCity is a popular 100% vegan fast-casual restaurant in central Budapest near Kálvin tér. It offers affordable, rotating daily menus plus burgers, soups, salads, and desserts made from plant-based ingredients. Known for generous portions, friendly service, and a canteen-style, healthy dining experience.

1053 Budapest, Múzeum krt. 23/25 | Website

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