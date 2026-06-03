The Man Behind the Legend: Inside the Freddie exhibition

The long-awaited exhibition about Freddie Mercury finally opened at the House of Music Hungary, and as huge Queen fans, there was no question that we had to check out this unmissable experience. (x)

To the delight of Queen fans, the new exhibition by the House of Music and World of Freddie has finally opened, exploring Freddie Mercury’s life in unprecedented depth. The timing is no coincidence: the icon would have turned 80 this year, while Queen performed in Budapest 40 years ago.

Backstage Stories

Luckily, the exhibition lives up to the hype surrounding it: the thematic rooms beautifully trace Freddie’s life journey while visitors can see hundreds of the singer’s belongings.

The exhibition’s greatest technical achievement, however, is the narration. The audio guide is narrated by Peter Freestone, Mercury’s personal assistant, who also occasionally gives live guided tours at the House of Music.

The first rooms focus on the band, amazing visitors with costumes, props from the videos of Bohemian Rhapsody and I Want to Break Free. Among the legendary stage outfits, you can see the famous jacket he wore during the Hungarian stop of the Magic Tour.

Live Like a Legend

From there, you can dive deeper into Mercury’s private life, learning everything from his fascination with Japanese culture to the unconditional love he felt for his cats. The exhibition doesn’t shy away from Freddie’s legendary parties, while Garden Lodge is brought to life through original furniture.

The exhibition’s handles Freddie’s AIDS diagnosis with dignity. The Barcelona and Innuendo albums paint the portrait of an endlessly determined and resilient man, perfectly fitting Freddie’s philosophy of life, while the final room is dedicated singer’s legacy.

One thing is for sure: the Freddie exhibition is an unmissable experience, where even the biggest fans can learn something new about the artist.

House of Music Hungary 1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány. 3. Website

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