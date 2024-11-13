Explore the City with Budapest Card

As the crisp autumn air turns to a frosty winter chill, Budapest transforms into a city of cozy cafés, twinkling lights, and hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. With the Budapest Card in hand, you can unlock the season’s best-kept secrets—whether it’s warming up in historic thermal baths, or gliding across ice rinks with a view of grand architecture.

Historic Thermal Baths

No matter which city card you pick, you get free entry to the Lukács Baths and a nice 20% discount on tickets to the beautiful Széchenyi Baths. After a full day of exploring the city, there’s nothing better than relaxing in one of these iconic thermal baths. It’s the perfect way to recharge!

Danube River Cruise

Choose any of the city cards, you’re in for at least one free Danube river cruise! It’s a fantastic way to catch all the top sights along the riverbanks. You’ll get awesome views of the Buda Castle District, the Citadel, and the Parliament. Plus, don’t miss the stunning panorama of Margaret Island!

Colourful City Park

When in Budapest, don’t miss out on exploring City Park—it’s one of the biggest and coolest parks in the city! With any city card, you can hit up the Museum of Fine Arts for free, and you’ll snag a 10% discount on tickets to the House of Music Hungary. It’s a gripping mix of culture and nature!

Buda Castle

You absolutely have to check out the magical Buda Castle and the surrounding area! With the 72 PLUS Budapest Card and the 72 PLUS Tourist Pass, you can explore Matthias Church for free and ride the panoramic Buda Castle Funicular that connects the Chain Bridge to Buda Castle.

Winter Wonderland

Budapest is bringing the winter magic to the heart of the city with a special ice rink at Városháza Park! At the Városháza Winter Wonderland, you can glide across the ice and feel like you’re in a fairytale—right in the middle of the city! Plus, if you’ve got a city card, you’ll score a 20% discount.

Museum Hopping

With a city card, you get free entry to tons of museums in Budapest, which is the perfect way to spend a chilly day! One of our top picks is the Robert Capa Contemporary Photography Center, housed in a beautiful Art Nouveau building downtown. It’s got some really interesting photo exhibitions worth checking out!

Learn more about the Budapest Card and its special deals at budapestinfo.hu!

Find out more about the top attractions in the magical Buda Castle: