Culinary Crawl: 8 Outstanding Restaurants in Budapest

Budapest’s vibrant food scene is a feast for the senses, blending the rich traditions of Hungarian cuisine with exciting international flavors. Explore our curated selection of the best restaurants in Budapest, where folk meets global in a celebration of taste and culture.

SIMALIBA Belvárosi Csárda

At SIMALIBA Belvárosi Csárda, you can enjoy the best of traditional Hungarian cuisine in a modern, stylish setting that still captures the rustic charm of the countryside. The menu offers timeless favorites like goulash soup, veal paprikash, and schnitzel, along with hearty Hungarian pasta dishes like potato pasta, cottage cheese noodles, and egg dumplings. The real highlight, though, is the selection of goose specialties, including tender goose breast and rich foie gras. Pair your meal with a selection of Hungarian wines or pálinka! From Thursday to Sunday evenings, live music sets the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience.

1052 Budapest, Piarista utca 6. | Website

Araz

Located in Budapest’s bohemian district on Dohány Street, Araz restaurant is a culinary gem. It’s blending traditional and innovative flavors. With nearly 15 years of experience, the menu features authentic Hungarian dishes, international options, and vegetarian delights, all enjoyed in a sleek interior. Chef Áron Barka focuses on sustainability, using free-range chicken and the finest paprika, along with homemade pasta. Indulge in hearty chicken soup, succulent mangalica pork belly, and the iconic Somlói dessert, complemented by a selection of fine wines and cocktails. The à la carte menu is available from 2:30 PM to 10:30 PM, with a delicious lunch menu offered daily.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 42-44. | Website

Tapas Fino

The restaurant is located on the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Bank. It is offering an upscale selection of tapas dishes, cavas and the best from the Spanish vineyards. Led by executive chef András Sipos, the menu is inspired by Spanish cuisine, with fantastic meals cooked to perfection with a Hungarian touch. The cozy space with its modern decor and its floor-to-ceiling windows brings authentic Mediterranean vibes to the heart of Budapest. Thinking of finishing your day with a cocktail by the Danube? Tapas Fino is your place to do so!

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 24. | Website

Édes Mackó

Winter, especially the holiday season, just isn’t complete without a little chimney cake magic! Head to Édes Mackó, where this legendary Transylvanian dessert, one of Hungary’s sweetest treasures, takes center stage. You’ll find the classic flavors like vanilla, walnut, and cinnamon, but why stop there? Dive into something adventurous, like raspberry, pistachio, chocolate drops, or roasted hazelnut! And for the true dessert connoisseurs, we dare you to try the KÜRTŐSBON—a stuffed chimney cake, with mouthwatering options like the Raspberry CHOCOBON or Cinnamon PLUMBON.

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 14-16. | Facebook

Capri Pizzeria

Capri Pizzeria serves up all the Mediterranean favorites that capture the true dolce vita vibe. The clean, yet unmistakably Italian, décor enhances the experience even more. Beyond the regular menu, they also offer a rotating chef’s special every four weeks, so even regulars always have something new to try. The menu kicks off with an impressive pizza selection—53 varieties, to be exact—including gourmet options like the Bufalina, a vegetarian pizza with buffalo mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. The appetizers and soups offer delicious choices like the Capri dipping sauce, rich with tomato flavor, served with shrimp and homemade focaccia. And, of course, homemade pasta is a highlight, with dishes like shrimp black pasta or six types of stuffed ravioli. Finally, you can finish off your meal with a classic tiramisu, panna cotta, or a great cup of coffee.

4 Locations | Website

VAJ SAS

VAJ, tucked away on Sas Street just steps from the Basilica, opened in early January as a cozy bakery and café. Since summer, it’s expanded to include a delicious brunch menu. The bakery is offering dishes with a signature VAJ twist. You’ll find creative bites like their buttery croissant-based French Toast dipped in miso cream, the popular Morning Burger with fried egg and smoked Spanish ham, and their latest hit, the Croissant Eggs Benedict. Classic egg dishes also get a spot on the breakfast menu: perfectly cooked eggs in various sizes and toppings, served with butter, sourdough rolls, and seasonal salad. In addition to brunch, the counter is always stocked with fresh, premium pastries, sandwiches, and desserts from morning till evening. Of course, as with all VAJ locations, you can enjoy top-quality specialty coffee, tea, and house-made refreshments to go with your meal.

1051 Budapest, József Attila u. 18. | Facebook

Gléda Buda

Nestled in the heart of Buda, Gléda Vendéglő offers a delightful blend of traditional Hungarian cuisine with a contemporary twist. Known for its elegant interior and warm atmosphere, this charming restaurant invites guests to indulge in classic flavors reimagined for the modern palate. The menu showcases beloved Hungarian dishes like goulash and Hungarian homemade pasta, crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, all served in a chic yet welcoming setting. Each dish is thoughtfully prepared, reflecting both the history of Hungarian gastronomy and a modern, innovative approach.

1037 Budapest, Mikoviny utca 2-4. | Website

Ida Bistro

For those seeking a truly elegant and immersive dining experience, Ida Bistro is a destination that celebrates the enduring charm of Austro-Hungarian cuisine. Ida Bistro in Budapest offers a refined culinary experience, bridging Vienna and Budapest’s rich traditions. Named after Franciska Lafite, the wife of 19th-century architect Miklós Ybl, this bistro honors her spirit and Austro-Hungarian heritage. Ida Bistro invites diners into an elegant setting with towering ceilings and domed vaults, providing a warm, welcoming space for celebrations. The classic menu blends heartwarming flavors with modern quality, offering locals and visitors a taste of monarchic gastronomy, with fine wines, beloved flavors, and an ambiance that lingers fondly in memory. From November 7 to 17, get ready for some Martin’s Day magic with amazing specials, all starring delicious goose in every dish!

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 6/1 | Website