8 Delicious Gastro Spots to Try this Summer

Discovering culinary delights in any city is an adventure in itself, but finding those hidden gems that offer unique experiences makes the journey even more memorable!

Cold Refreshment: Bubu Bubble Tea

Are you ready to beat the summer heat with Asia’s most refreshing beverage? You’re in for a cool treat because Bubu Bubble Tea is here to make your summer sizzle! With 26 flavours that embody the spirit of summer and a bountiful selection of jellybeans, tapioca, and fruit pearls, the combinations are as endless as the summer horizon. You can also bring the tropical vibes into your home by creating your very own bubble tea with ingredients and equipment from Bubu’s online shop. Enjoy your favourite drink while basking in the summer sun or chilling at home!

1052 Budapest, Petőfi Sándor utca 6.

1066 Budapest, Teréz körút 38.

1117 Budapest, Móricz Zsigmond körtér 16.

Website

Quick ‘n Tasty: Tölcsibe

Prepare to let your taste buds surf a tsunami of flavours with Tölcsibe, the ultimate hotspot for rich and rapid street food. Their signature dish, a culinary masterpiece served in a delightful waffle cone, features either succulent chicken filet or vegetarian-friendly jackfruit pieces. Each cone brims with a medley of zesty sauces, crunchy French fries, tortilla chips, and garden-fresh veggies, delivering a gastronomic experience as invigorating as a coastal breeze. Conveniently located in Újbuda, Budapest’s Party District, and Corvin Plaza, Tölcsibe is a must-visit for an unforgettable feast.

1077 Budapest, Wesselényi utca 25.

1111 Budapest, Budafoki út 16.

1082 Budapest, Futó utca 37-45. (Corvin Plaza, 2nd floor)

Website

Terrace: Steam Budapest

Located right around the corner from Budapest’s main shopping street, Steam is a culinary playground that remixes traditional Hungarian and international dishes with modern flair. Their menu uses fresh ingredients to turn classic meals into contemporary masterpieces, including fish and chips churros and duck liver terrine. The wine and cocktail selection caters to all tastes, featuring special G&T pairings and signature cocktails. The bistro’s panoramic terrace is perfect for sunset gatherings, and as the sun dips below the horizon, Steam seamlessly transforms into a vibrant nightlife venue.

1052 Budapest, Szervita tér 8. | Website

Garden Restaurant: Szaletly

If you’re looking for a restaurant that embodies the perfect blend of Hungarian tradition and modern sensibilities, then look no further than Szaletly! Its chef de cuisine Dániel Bernát personally sources the freshest local ingredients to create dishes that marry modern cooking techniques with an equally innovative and respectful approach to traditional recipes. Have a seat at Szaletly’s enchanting garden area, sample from their extensive wine list, and indulge in out-of-this-world flavours while enjoying some soothing live music at this sunny and soulful corner venue!

1146 Budapest, Stefánia út 93. | Website

Sweet Delights: Édes Mackó

Found in City Park, Édes Mackó is an idyllic venue to indulge your sweet tooth while enjoying the outdoor ambiance. Beyond traditional charcoal-grilled chimney cakes, make sure to try their seasonal chimney dessert cups! The fan-favourite ‘Kürtős Fagyi’ features pieces of chimney cake with vanilla ice cream and forest fruit sauce; ‘Kürtős Guba’ is a delightful twist on poppy seed bread pudding, featuring bits of poppy seed chimney cake with vanilla custard, pistachios, and raisins, while ‘Madárlátta Kürtős’ is a true curiosity: have you ever tried floating island with chimney cake?

1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14-16. | Website

Riverside Chill: Port de Budapest

Yearning for a waterfront escape in the heart of the city? Your wish is Port de Budapest’s command! Perfectly poised between Elizabeth Bridge and Liberty Bridge, adjacent to the International Ship Station, this bar-restaurant charms with its Mediterranean vibe, captivating views, and irresistible menu. Enjoy lunchtime delicacies like coriander-pineapple veal bites, fish and chips, or tiger prawn pil-pil while dangling your feet over the Danube. As sunset paints the sky, sip on signature cocktails inspired by neighbouring Budapest bridges, while a DJ spins mesmerizing mixes, adding a wow-factor to your evening.

1056 Budapest, Belgrád rakpart 23. | Website

Hungarian: Retro Lángos

Imagine a circle of golden, crispy dough, adorned with your choice of delectable toppings that leaves you craving for more. No, it’s not pizza – it’s lángos, Hungary’s beloved fast-food treasure! Retro Lángos, once the go-to post-party haunt in downtown Budapest, has transformed into a contemporary street food haven. Alongside countless renditions of the deep-fried delight – from the classic cheese-and-sour-cream to the indulgent stuffed variety – they serve an array of grilled dishes, salads, and Hungarian-style pancakes. This culinary hotspot is ready to satisfy your cravings from 11 AM to 10 PM daily.

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 25. | Website

Brunch: Honey

Just a few steps from St. Stephen’s Basilica, Honey Budapest offers hearty and healthy meals in a charming environment right in the centre of the city. This recently expanded eatery tempts with divine dishes like the smoked salmon-stuffed black bagel and an array of refreshing beverages, including honey-infused cocktails, coffee specialties and more. Whether it’s a sweet breakfast, bistro fare, or Hungarian dish you crave, satisfaction awaits. Open daily until 6 PM, with weekdays starting at 8 AM and weekends at 9 AM, Honey Budapest promises a stylish gastronomic experience.

1051 Budapest, Sas utca 4. | Website

Uncover the exotic flavours of Asia: