Gastro Spots with a View: 4 Delicious Restaurants to Discover

Budapest is famous not just for its rich history and vibrant culture, but also for its stunning views. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, dining at a restaurant with a spectacular panorama can make any meal unforgettable.

360 Bar

This year marks the 10th season for the fabulous 360 Bar, located in the historically significant building at 39 Andrássy Avenue. Upon reaching the rooftop, you are greeted with a breathtaking panorama, offering a 360-degree view of the city’s most iconic landmarks, from the Basilica to the Parliament. This unique venue is made even more special by its atmosphere; there’s nothing quite like watching the sunset over the city while sipping on signature or old-school cocktails and munch on yummy snacks. This summer don’t miss the bar’s epic birthday bash—it’s going to be a party to remember!

1061 Budapest Andrássy út 39. | Website

Pasha Café

Travel back in time with the unique Pasha Café, located in the picturesque Török kert (Turkish Garden) of the Castle District. This cozy and captivating café, situated in a reconstructed cannon tower from the Ottoman era, skilfully blends history with contemporary vibes. Sample a wide variety of exquisite coffee, tea, and delicious pastries while enjoying the magnificent Budapest panorama that unfolds before you as you sit on the terrace. Pasha Café is the perfect spot for a relaxing break, especially after exploring the historical wonders nearby, such as the Royal Palace, Matthias Church, and Fisherman’s Bastion.

1013 Budapest, Lovarda utca 1. | Website

Monkey Restaurant

Twinkling lights, relaxation, unmatched flavors and aromas, cozy summer evenings, mouthwatering delights, and a stunning panorama await you at Monkey Restaurant in Várkert Bazaar. On one of Budapest’s coolest rooftop terraces, you can choose from Chef Ernő Parcsetich’s brand-new menu and an extensive drink selection to perfectly match your mood. The view of the city from the jungle-themed, spacious terrace makes your time even more memorable. For an unforgettable dining experience, be sure to visit the astonishing rooftop bar and enjoy the amazing meals and refreshing drinks the restaurant has to offer!

1013 Budapest, Ybl Miklós tér 4. | Website

Panorámia Café & Bar

After a walk along Árpád Tóth Promenade and a fun day in the Buda Castle District, Panorámia is the perfect place to chill out and recharge. This spot, often called the little sibling of the Fisherman’s Bastion Restaurant, is lively and trendy. You can enjoy tasty seasonal dishes and refreshing drinks, but the best part is the amazing panoramic view of the city. There’s nothing better than relaxing with a cool lemonade or a great cocktail while soaking in the stunning scenery.

1011 Budapest, Hunyadi János út 31. | Facebook

