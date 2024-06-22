A Night Out in Budapest – Four Ideas That Won’t Disappoint

We often say that Budapest is a city that never sleeps, and we really mean it. Here’s the proof!

Svábhegyi Observatory

Located in the Buda Hills, Svábhegyi Observatory can be found just 300 metres away from spectacular Normafa, where intellectual pursuits meet the beauty and peace of nature. As Budapest’s biggest (and undoubtedly most romantic) observatory, it offers a wide range of attractions to everyone including students, astronomy enthusiasts and even couples trying to find the perfect date-night spot. During the summer, every third Saturday, the observatory organizes thematic astro-festivals related to the most significant celestial events. For an extra fee, private groups of foreign visitors are welcome to book English guided tours.

1121 Budapest, Konkoly-Thege Miklós út 15-17. | Website

Rudas Thermal Bath

If you happen to know a thing or two about the world-famous Hungarian bath culture, probably the name Rudas Thermal Bath sounds familiar. One of Budapest’s most popular historical thermal spas, incorporating a 16th century Turkish bath, invites you to enjoy its several pools and wellness facilities late at night every Friday and Saturday. Recharging your batteries in such a special ambiance is not going to be a challenge. The pool with the impressive panoramic view of the city is a must-try. Please note that tickets are only available online.

1013 Budapest, Döbrentei tér 9. | Website

Budapest Park

The capital city’s favourite open-air club, Budapest Park never fails to impress concert-goers. On the occasion of its recent re-opening, the beloved venue surprised music lovers by announcing a new addition to its already impressive appeal. Namely, an astounding light show that takes place right before each party kicks off. Following the concerts, at 10 PM, Budapest Park transforms into afterparty mode thanks to sensational light installations, designed by experts known for their outstanding contemporary visual works. Go see it for yourself!

1095 Budapest, Fábián Juli tér 1. | Website

Instant

Iconic Instant is not only the continent’s biggest ruin pub but also its largest (and probably most diverse) party complex, with 7 clubs housed in the same building. It is needless to say that regardless of what genre is closest to your heart, you’ll find it. Life never stops at Instant, free-to-attend parties are organized every night of the week. Truth of the matter is, they are open 8 days a week, as they say, because thanks to adding a new, pioneering party series to their schedule, they spice up Sundays with daytime parties from 2 PM to 10 PM.

1073 Budapest, Akácfa utca 49-51. | Website