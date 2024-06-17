Discover Budapest with the Ultimate City Card

Unlock the best of Budapest with the Budapest Card! Enjoy a free river cruise on the stunning Danube, exclusive access to top museums like Cinema Mystica, a tour of the revitalized St. Stephen’s Hall, and many more.

Danube Adventures

Feel free to explore the beautiful Danube River and enjoy the scenic views! Regardless of which City Card you purchase, you can participate in a river cruise completely free of charge. However, different city cards offer varying options. If you have any more questions, visit budapestinfo.hu!

Explore the Coolest Museums

City Cards are your golden tickets to artsy adventures! Whether you’re an art aficionado or just curious, these nifty cards unlock the doors to new-wave museums at jaw-dropping discounts or even for free. For example, with the e-XPLORER Pass, you’re free to visit immersive digital art exhibit Cinema Mystica!

Visit the Enchanting St. Stephen’s Hall

Unfortunately, during World War II, the Buda Castle’s magnificent St. Stephen’s Hall was completely destroyed. However, since its rebirth in 2021, it is once again accessible, along with its associated exhibition. Now you can strut in with your City Card, and explore its reborn halls for free.

Unplug at Beaches and Baths

During the summer heat, having a City Card will be quite useful, as you can visit the capital’s baths and beaches at a discounted price. You can unwind at the Szent Lukács Thermal Bath for free, but there are also discounted admissions available at places like the Rudas Thermal Bath, and the Palatinus Bath.

Get Lost in the City Park

Head to City Park, a green oasis with attractions like Heroes’ Square, the elegant Andrássy Avenue, and the picturesque Vajdahunyad Castle. During summer, you can admire the sights from the City Park Pond, and with the City Card, you get a 10% discount on the rental fees for paddle boats, boats, and SUPs.

Try Local Street Food

You can’t return home from your trip to Budapest without tasting the best of Hungarian dishes. Lángos and kürtőskalács should absolutely be on your gastronomic bucket list! And for the latter, you can get it for free at Molnár’s Kürtőskalács if you’ve purchased any of the 72h PLUS cards!

Learn more about the Budapest Card and its special deals at budapestinfo.hu!

