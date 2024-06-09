Summer Dining in Budapest: The City’s Finest Outdoor Restaurants

As the summer sun bathes Budapest in golden light, there’s no better time to explore the city’s vibrant culinary scene from the comfort of its charming outdoor terraces. From hidden garden oases to lively downtown spots, Budapest’s restaurants offer a feast for both the palate and the senses.

Apacuka

One of the most beautiful gardens in downtown Budapest indulges epicureans with a Mediterranean atmosphere and flavours, along with mouthwatering and creative dishes. Apacuka, with its inner terrace adorned with oleanders and live music, evokes a sense of the dolce vita with fresh homemade pastas, heavenly tapas, and refreshing cocktails. At the capital’s fun dining restaurant, you can pamper yourself with a diverse lunch menu every day, enjoy relaxing after-work deals in the afternoon sun, and in the evening, immerse yourself in the downtown haven of dishes made from quality ingredients with a crisp glass of wine.

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 54-56. | Website

Petrol Beer & Barbeque

Throughout the summer, the Petrol Beer & Barbeque terrace welcomes you with sports broadcasts! Watch your favourite matches with friends and enjoy the tantalizing new items on the revamped menu. Indulge in the Surf and Turf sandwich, which combines grilled flank steak and shrimp with melted cheese, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise. Give a try to the chorizo-breaded mac and cheese, piquant chili cheese fries, or the BBQ beef-stuffed onion rings. Visit Petrol on the Grand Boulevard and embrace every moment of summer in the company of excellent food, beers, and fantastic sports programs!

1094 Budapest, József körút 35. | Website

Bob’s Kitchen Budapest

Nestled in the heart of Budapest, Bob’s Kitchen is an extraordinary British-style eatery that has quickly become a favourite among locals and tourists alike. This top restaurant serves up the best of British cuisine, offering an enchanting dining experience that keeps customers coming back for more. As the only authentic British cafe-restaurant in Budapest, Bob’s Kitchen is the perfect spot for a cozy breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Enjoy traditional British food and gastro culture in a warm, inviting atmosphere, complete with a cool, urban terrace that’s perfect for soaking up the city vibes.

1066 Budapest, Jókai utca 8. | Website

ÉS Bisztró

ÉS Bisztró is your go-to Hungarian-Viennese hotspot, tucked away on Fashion Street with one of downtown’s largest terraces. Indulge in an exceptional range of grills and steaks, complemented perfectly by refreshing ice cream treats and tantalising cocktails. Picture yourself lounging under umbrellas on this cool, summer terrace, savouring delectable dishes while soaking in the vibrant, lively atmosphere of the promenade. As if that’s not enticing enough, a rotating blackboard special spices things up every three weeks, ensuring there’s always something new and exciting to tempt your taste buds!

1052 Budapest, Deák Ferenc utca 12-14. | Website

KEKSZ

Keksz is a true gem in the heart of the city, nestled right in Madách Square. This cool gastro spot is perfect for any time of day. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxed breakfast, a casual lunch, a delicious dinner, or just some drinks with friends, Keksz has you covered. Their all-day breakfast menu features a standout classic – the city’s biggest salty French toast, generously topped with cheddar cheese and creamy sour cream. It’s an absolute must-try that will steal your heart. By the evening, Keksz transforms into a favourite hangout for the city’s youngsters, making it the ideal spot to unwind and enjoy great food in a lively atmosphere.

1075 Budapest, Madách Imre út 4. | Website

After the feast, relax in Budapest’s most stunning parks and gardens: