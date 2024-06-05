6 Fabulous Parks to Explore this Summer

Let’s go outside and enjoy the beautiful parks the city has to offer!

Margaret Island

Margaret Island, nestled between Buda and Pest, is Budapest’s prized green haven. Dance to the music fountain’s rhythm, explore the serene Japanese garden, and marvel at the Art Nouveau water tower. Catch a show at Hungary’s largest open-air theatre and bask in the sun at Palatinus Beach. Little explorers can’t miss the island’s charming zoo! Definitely try “bringóhintó” pedal cars, as they are a must-do when visiting the island! Stég Pub brings the downtown atmosphere to the waterfront, with divine lángos, pancakes, and burgers that evoke the authentic waterside feeling.

Károlyi Garden

Károlyi Garden is the oldest of its kind in the city, serving as a great escape in the hustle and bustle of the area. Situated in District V., the once private area is an urban park today with beautiful flowers, fun playgrounds, shaded benches, and plenty of green space to have a picnic or soak in the sun. One of Hungary’s oldest white mulberry trees is also located here. Visit Petőfi Literary Museum for an unmatched cultural experience, where you will be greeted with different exhibitions showcasing the highlights and authors of Hungarian literature. Head to Csendes Társ, situated right next to the park, welcoming those who want to relax in this cozy, fairy-light adorned place with delicious bites, refreshing drinks, and heavenly coffees.

Lake Feneketlen

The gorgeous lake is surrounded by a beautiful park, which is an ideal place to have a picnic, read a book or chill with your friends as the water surface mirrors the reflection of a beautiful Cistercian church. Explore the Budai Arboretum, a true hidden gem in the city, where plant enthusiasts can enjoy the garden for free. Visit Este11, a versatile venue that’s equally suited for getting a cocktail in or indulging in a mouthwatering feast, or the fancy Hemingway Restaurant where you can dine with the perfect lakeside view.

Széllkapu Park

For a fun experience, visit Central Europe’s largest recreation grounds, the humongous Széllkapu Park. It is a modern, sustainable and eye-catching spot, with a three-dimensional hanging garden, a cherry grove, 355 new trees and plenty of green space to chill. A fun and free spot to discover is the Money Museum, where you can learn about all thing’s money in an interactive way. Head to Zsiráf Buda, known for its fresh Naples-style pizzas, extensive bar menu, and cool DJ sets.

ELTE Botanical Garden

The first botanical garden in Hungary showcases more than 8000 types of plant, all of which can be explored through a guided tour. The centrally located garden is also ideal for long casual walks, romantic dates, and, of course, enjoying a green oasis downtown. Head to the Natural History Museum for an interesting exhibition and Orczy Garden for a leisure walk. Cintányéros is a must-visit spot for wine lovers, as the absolute local favourite has a special atmosphere and a divine drink selection.

Erzsébet Square

Erzsébet Square sparkles as one of Budapest’s most enchanting squares. Located within the Lipótváros area, it boasts lush greenery and impressive infrastructure. Even late into the night, it remains abuzz with activity, drawing in the city’s youth for relaxation and entertainment. The new, open, green, square shaped area of City Hall Park provides a diverse venue for events, evolving into a hub for culture and gatherings. Start your day with a heavenly brunch at the VAJ SAS, equipped with an open kitchen and delicious pastries.

