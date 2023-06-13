Ötkert: Budapest’s Favourite Night Club

Located in the heart of the city, inside a lavish 19th century building, Ötkert is widely regarded as the quintessential night spot of Budapest.

From the moment you step inside the iconic venue, you’ll be impressed by its unique and stunning interior design, boasting an impressive retractable roof, luxurious furnishing, two dance floors and a world-class sound system, creating an upscale and sophisticated ambiance that’s been attracting partygoers for 12 years (and counting).

The music at Ötkert ranges from mainstream club anthems to the hottest Latin & reggaeton rhythms, classic R’n’B tunes, and the greatest hits of the 90s and 00s, so there’s something for everyone.

Are you interested in an even more exclusive experience? Then book a table in the venue’s VIP area: found right next to the DJ booth, it’s the perfect spot for those who want to be at the heart of the action while enjoying the club’s top-notch bottle service and shisha offerings.

1051 Budapest, Zrínyi utca 4/A Website