7 Outstanding Museums in Budapest You’d Regret to Miss

Who said museums must be boring? The coolest exhibitions in Budapest prove you otherwise! Let us guide you to some new-wave, interactive and genuinely amusing museums you will definitely love exploring.

House of Unicum

Learn about how the famous Hungarian liquor is made, get a glimpse of the 230 years old secret recipe, and get to know the Zwack family during your visit at House of Unicum. A 20-minute short film takes you closer to the family business, while you will also be able to explore the old distillery, often referred to as the Heart of Unicum, where the legendary drink is made. And of course, an impromptu tasting event in the cellar will let you quaff four different kinds of Unicum, tapped right from the barrel! You can even purchase some Unicum-inspired souvenirs in the shop to take this pleasing experience home with you.

1095 Budapest, Dandár utca 1. | Website

Museum of Illusions

How does a quirky, interactive exhibition in the heart of Budapest sound? Head to Museum of Illusions to experience the magical world of daydreams! Nothing is as it seems in the museum found within a spitting distance of buzzing Deák Square, where extraordinary rooms, installations, and objects leave you baffled, astounded, and amazed at the same time. During this impressive, yet educational museum visit, you will be invited to take photos in the mirror labyrinth of the Infinity Room, explore the Vortex Tunnel, and have a look at yourself in the True Mirror. Don’t miss out on this amusing journey!

1065 Budapest, Bajcsy-Zsilinszky út 3. | Website

Museum of Ethnography

Opened in 2022, the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest is of the most modern ethnographic facilities in the world. The museum owns a collection of around 225,000 ethnographic objects (dating from the 17th century to the present), including priceless relics of Hungarian folk culture. If the idea of going to a museum doesn’t sound fun enough, just take a look at the building that gives home to this one. Visitors might feel like they are entering an enormous plank thanks to the outstanding architectural design. There is a lovely garden on the top of the building which is accessible for anyone walking by. You need to see for yourself.

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 35. | Website

Travelling Galaxy

This one is for you, Star Wars fans! Opened last December, the interactive Travelling Galaxy exhibition is a must-visit program for everyone who wants to see Darth Vader in his true size, and more. Found close to Kálvin Square, this special display unveils hundreds of authentic relics and miniatures, known from the Star Wars original trilogy. Evoking iconic movie scenes, the rooms, sets, props, lightings, interactive tools, and detailed installations count as rare commodities in Central-Europe. Make sure you arrange your visit to Travelling Galaxy this summer, as it is about to be renewed in the autumn.

1053 Budapest, Kecskeméti utca 5. | Website

Money Museum

Széll Kálmán Square’s recently renovated Postal Palace gives home to the Hungarian Money Museum and Visitor Centre that has been attracting visitors with a state-of-the-art, free-to-access exhibition. The comprehensive, modern display provides a fun program for both children and adults, as you can learn about the history of money through a great array of playful, interactive tools and visual solutions. To delve into all the interesting stories the museum unveils, you will need about two hours. The entry is free, but booking an appointment online is compulsory.

1122 Budapest, Krisztina körút 6. | Website

Hungarian National Gallery

For all the art lovers out there, it is a must to visit the Hungarian National Gallery when in Budapest, as it boasts a collection on many of the most well-known Hungarian art pieces, accompanied by works from artists all around the world. The Gallery showcases the development of Hungarian fine arts over centuries, from the Middle Ages to the present day. In its permanent exhibitions, visitors can discover masterpieces by Master MS and Pál Szinyei Merse. This summer the temporary exhibition is presenting the oeuvre of famous painter Lajos Gulácsy, one of the most unique figures of twentieth-century Hungarian art.

1014 Budapest, Szent György tér 2. | Website

House of Terror

Andrássy Avenue’s House of Terror is housed inside the building where once the communist secret police operated after the Soviets had taken over control from Ferenc Szálasi’s Arrow Cross Party. Its permanent exhibition commemorates the victims of the Hungarian nazis and the Communist regime: sitting in a small voting booth, you can watch a video about the rigged election that brought the Communist Party to rule, sit on a courtroom bench with its walls plastered with secret police records, or visit the basement prison. Not for the faint-hearted! The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday (10 AM – 6 PM).

1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 60. |Website