3+1 Ideas to Get Festive in Budapest

There are multiple ways to experience a peaceful, magical advent season filled with lots of beautiful, memorable moments. Here are four ideas!

Müpa Budapest’s most popular winter performance is undeniably Recirquel’s Kristály (Crystal), a contemporary circus fairy tale which attracts people of all age groups. The story is about the evolution of Snowlandia’s frosty-hearted ruler, Kristály, who at one point bans citizens from laughing. From 6 December to 15 January, the enchanting show will be performed at Millenáris Glass Hall (building D), a new location with a much bigger performance space that allows creators to feature a number of new set and visual elements.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16-20.

Budapest’s popular outdoor concert venue, Budapest Park doesn’t go into a hibernation-like state as the weather turns cold. Instead, from 1 December to 31 January it transforms into the ice world of our dreams, with a huge ice-rink. Considering the venue’s close relationship to music, the loudspeakers won’t be silenced, and the bars that serve cold beer and juicy cocktails in the summer will turn up the heat and provide hot drinks to warm skaters up. Tickets are available online and at Budapest Park’s ticket office.

1095 Budapest, Soroksári út 60.

Located in District II, Hello Buda welcomes everyone in December with an ambiance resembling that of a mountain hut. The atmosphere is very cozy outside: there is wooden flooring at the terrace, which is characterized by a winter-like exterior complete with standing patio heaters and wine barrel tables. The transformation into winterland is only complete when the ice rink opens, and DJ Fagyi (aka DJ Ice Cream) takes over the DJ booth. In case you would get hungry, Hello Buda’s four great restaurants will help sate your appetite.

1025 Budapest, Törökvész út 93/A

You can leave the hustle and bustle of Budapest behind without having to cross the city’s borders. To prove our point, we highly recommend you visiting Normafa, a beloved hiking destination and lookout spot. Even though hiking is not very popular in winter, Normafa is worth visiting because of the unparalleled panorama it offers over the capital city. Once you are there, look for Normafa Ski House, they sell all kinds of classic winter delicacies: warm drinks, strudel, chimney cake and more. If anything, it will get you into the holiday spirit.

1121 Budapest, Eötvös utca 59.