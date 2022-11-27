Budapest’s Christmas Market Guide

The Hungarian capital city is renown for its cozy Christmas fairs, some of which are regularly featured on the TOP list of Europe’s festive markets. Pick your favourite among the ones listed below, we guarantee that they will put a smile on your face.

One of Budapest’s most known Christmas fairs welcomes visitors at Vörösmarty Square until 31 December. The square has already put on its festive attire, complete with twinkle lights, a monumental Christmas tree, music, and the lovely smell of classic winter favorites. Keep a lookout for artisan exhibitors.

Europe’s favorite Christmas fair, complete with an ice-rink, is held annually in front of Saint Stephen’s Basilica. Organized in such a scenic and accessible location in the heart of the city, it is an ideal place for Christmas-themed events. It’s already open, go check it out until 1 January.

From 25 November to 23 December, District V’s spacious Fő tér awaits everyone who desires to experience the spirit of Christmas. Thanks to family-friendly events, mouth-watering food and drink offers, as well as an opportunity for ice-skating, visitors will instantly get excited for the holidays.

Popular Gozsdu Udvar transforms into winter wonderland for a whole month. Between 2-30 December, the renown fair, associated with the iconic location, surprises passers-by with festive decoration and lots of unique gems on each stall. The market is worth a visit, you will enjoy the ambience.

The lights of a Christmas market illuminate the renovated plaza surrounding the Fountain of the Fishing Children in Buda Castle. Besides classic winter delicacies, you’ll bump into an open-air exhibition that unveils the folk traditions of Christmas in the Carpathian Basin through archive photos.

On 4 December, from 9 AM to 2 PM, Ferenc Square turns into a buzzing market place where Hungarian producers sell cheese, ham, veggies, syrups, jams, and a list of other goods. To add some extra cheer to the holiday season, heartwarming food and drink specialties will be available during the event.