Get Cultured in Budapest – 5 Ways to Spend Your Time Wisely in the Hungarian Capital City

When in Budapest, you are more than recommended to get acquainted with the versatile Hungarian culture to get the fullest possible experience of our beautiful city.

Explore the Budapest home of opera and ballet! The recently renovated, breath-taking building of the Hungarian State Opera offers 60-minute guided tours in English, Spanish, Italian, and Hungarian every day. The program unveils the most beautiful spaces of the house built in 1884, while visitors will learn about how the rooms were renovated to re-gain their original pomp. Newly added 21th century technologies and innovations that make theatrical experience more comfortable will also be introduced. At the end of the tour, a mini concert makes your visit unforgettable.

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 22.

This autumn the legendary documentary photographer Hans van der Meer’s characteristic, absurd works are exhibited at Capa Centre. Open until late December, the display recalls the Dutch artist’s 1985-86 visit in Budapest, when he was aimlessly wandering the streets of the Hungarian capital to capture the beauty of everyday life, including playful and grotesque scenes. Meer’s photos reveal a very special era in Hungarian history when – despite all the difficulties the nation had faced in previous decades – Budapest and its people were still clinging to a shred of hope that better days were coming.

1065 Budapest, Nagymező utca 8.

The one and only concert series Cathedral Organ Concerts during which the audience can hear the world-renowned Angster organ in the St. Stephen’s Basilica is the held every Monday in the St. Stephen’s Square’s cathedral. Make sure you don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind music experience that features the Basilica’s best organists, as well as collaborating singers and musicians, who perform the well-known works and church cantatas of Bach, Mozart, and Schubert. The concerts start at 5 PM and last only 45 minutes. Note that children under 6 are not allowed in the concert hall.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 1.

In January 2022, the fascinating, award-winning building of the House of Hungarian Music opened its gates in City Park. Unique in every detail, the institution leads visitors through the world of music. Its permanent exhibition titled Dimensions of Sound – Musical Journey Through Space and Time quickly became immensely popular among locals due to its interactive solutions and creative storytelling. Apart from the must-see display, live music concerts and guided tours that let you in on the secrets of Japan architect Sou Fujimoto’s masterpiece are more than recommended to attend.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme sétány 3.

Do you feel like exploring the most famous sights of Budapest with a local guide? Top Budapest Tours offers free walking tours in four different areas of the city. The 2,5-hour long Welcome to Budapest tour is the perfect program if it’s your first time in the Hungarian capital, whereas the Jewish Quarter tour guides you through the hidden historical gems of District VII. The Buda Castle and the Budapest by Sunset walking tours are also very informative and rich in beautiful landmarks. Should you choose any of them, make sure you book your tour online! At the end of the tour, you can decide how much the tour is worth for you, and tip your wonderful guide based on your experience.