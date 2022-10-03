October Program Guide for an Unforgettable Time in the Hungarian Capital City

From wine and meat-filled evenings to art and design events and live music shows, here are the city’s most visit-worthy programs for this month!

Steak & Wine Festival

Gather round, all you, meat lovers and wine connoisseurs – this one’s for you! Popular downtown nightspot Botellón Terrace will kickstart the fall season with an unmissable wine-and-dine event: the first annual Steak & Wine Festival promises us excellent flavours, a lively atmosphere, and soothing live music for four days straight. Let’s clink our glasses, whether they’re filled with white, rosé or red wine, and feast on luscious steaks from 14 to 15 October!

1075 Budapest, Kazinczy utca 21.

Art Market Budapest

Central and Eastern Europe’s leading international contemporary art fair returns to Bálna Budapest this month: the four-day event will bring us some of the best, freshest, and most inspiring artists and galleries of the region, placing a huge emphasis on up-and-coming creators as well as the progressive new generation of Western artists. Gain insight into current trends and acquaint yourself with the art scene of over 40 countries from 6 to 9 October!

1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 11-12.

WAMP Design Fair

The long-awaited fall edition of Hungary’s most popular design fair will be held on 9 October inside building ‘D’ of Millenáris Park, awaiting customers with the products of more than a hundred designer brands, ranging from unique and handmade jewellery and custom-made clothes to limited edition bags, accessories, stylish homeware, and delicious culinary products. For more info about the free-to-attend event and the full list of exhibitors, go to wamp.hu.

1024 Budapest, Kis Rókus utca 16.

Liszt Fest

Celebrating the 210th anniversary of influential Romantic composer and pianist Ferenc Liszt, Müpa Budapest’s Liszt Fest International Cultural Festival (held between 7 and 22 October) will present concert-goers with the leading artists and the latest productions of the Hungarian and international music scene, offering a variety of performances, from classical chamber music productions and jazz concerts to dance shows and literary & visual art events on more than a dozen locations.

Chimney Cake Festival

A beloved sweet treat known for its shape resembling a chimney, kürtőskalács has been reborn as an exciting, cream-filled dessert dream. Thanks to open-air Kürtősbon Fesztivál, organized at Zoo Budapest from 14 to 16 October, visitors get the opportunity to experience the flavour explosion. One can choose from several mouth-watering fillings such as raspberry-chocolate, cinnamon-plum and walnut-apricot. The family-friendly mini festival offers entertainment as well including concerts and arts & crafts for children. To attend, purchase a ticket to the zoo!

Website | 1146 Budapest, Állatkerti körút 14.