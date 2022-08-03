What to Do on 20 August: Electrifying Events You Don’t Want to Miss Out On

Hungarians celebrate Saint Stephen’s Day, aka Constitution Day on 20 August with a series of events and firework shows nationwide. In order to get a real taste of how locals celebrate, check out the following list of visit-worthy programs.

From 19 to 21 August, Buda Castle gives home to the Festival of Folk Arts. The three-day event promotes the importance of tradition by inviting Hungarian and foreign artists to showcase their craft either on stage as music and dance performers or behind the stall selling unique products. This year the guest of honor is going to be South Korea.

Located in the heart of Budapest, just a few minutes’ walk from Deák Ferenc Square, Vörösmarty Square welcomes Hungary’s most excellent taverns for a 4-day food fiesta between 18 and 21 August. Visitors are in for a gastronomic and cultural treat because one can simultaneously enjoy heavenly Hungarian meals and witness folk dance performances.

The most beautiful melodies of Hungarian classical music take center stage from 19 to 21 August in an unmatched location. Experience music as never before, under cozy string lights at the Garden of Philosophy (situated on verdant Gellért Hill) while sitting comfortably on a beanbag or blanket, with the awe-inspiring Budapest panorama in the background.

City Park’s Vajdahunyad Castle area turns into a magical place for two days between 20 and 21 August. During this time, plenty of fun activities await children who can evoke their inner prince and princess, watch variety acts by Tűzmadarak (Firebirds) as well as stilt shows, and try laser games. For adults, the event provides cultural enrichment.