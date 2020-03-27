Beerology: APA

You don’t like the taste of beer? Maybe you just haven’t found the right one yet! That’s what our Beerology series is going to help you with, introducing you to the flavourful world of ales and lagers style by style. In previous issues, you’ve learned everything worth knowing about IPAs and stouts, and now it’s time for us to dive deep into the dark world of APAs.

Gaining widespread popularity in the US during the craft beer revolution of the 1970s (at a time when craft brewers wanted to distinguish themselves from the big-batch brewers of the country, who typically sold lager varieties), American pale ales trace back their roots to the other side of the Atlantic, drawing their main inspiration from the pale ales of Albion. The term ‘pale ale’ also originates from England, denoting the contrast between the deep brown or black colour of porters that dominated the taps of English pubs, and the newer, lighter beers brewed with the improved malting technology of the late 18th century. As opposed to the earthy, herbal hops of their English counterparts, the hop character of American pale ales present bold, citrusy, and pine-like flavours, stemming from the American hop varieties used during the brewing process.

The colour spectrum of APAs varies between straw-like pale golden to deep amber, while the beers themselves have a very clear look to them, with white, medium heads. Characterized by a medium body, a moderate to strong aroma, a very smooth mouthfeel, and an alcohol content of around 5%, this highly carbonated beer type can be the perfect pairing to your roast or grilled meats, cheddar platter, or homemade apple pie, making it the quintessential American variety. Now that you’re familiar with the basics of yet another brew type, let us present you with two exquisite APAs to soak up during your next night out.

SPIRIT BREWERY: APACHE WARRIOR

The first ginseng-infused beer of Hungary, the reddish-coloured, robust Apache Warrior has an alcohol content of 6%, and a unique, earthy flavour character, with notes of beetroot and malty caramel. Recommended drinking

temperature is between 7-10 degrees Celsius.

VANDAL BREWING: KAYAK RAFT BEER

Invigorating as getting splashed in the face with the ice cold water of a crystal clear rapid, Kayak Raft Beer is full of energy, tropical flavours, crispy maltness, and refreshing gassiness. Brewed with Simcoe and Azacca hops, it is a prime thirst quencher.