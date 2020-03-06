Finals of the Keyboard Competition

The closing concert of the Unikum Season Ticket organised by Filharmonia Hungary offers a special treat for the audience. On 30 March a really unique event at the Liszt Academy of Music is featuring the MÁV Symphony Orchestra accompanied by Martin Baker guest organist. The concert program, which consists of rarely performed music specialties, will be conducted by Israeli conductor Daniel Boico.

The guest of the evening, Martin Baker is an internationally renowned concert organist, music director and choir conductor. The organist of Westminster Cathedral won first prize with his brilliant improvisational skills in the Improvisation Competition at the St Albans International Organ Festival in 1997. The MÁV Symphony Orchestra is one of the leading Hungarian professional orchestras. In 2011 it received the highly prestigious Bartók Béla-Pásztory Ditta music award. The repertoire of the orchestra ranges from Baroque to contemporary musical periods. The orchestra has a high international reputation owing it to its world-wide performances with highly acclaimed conductors and world-famous musicians. Daniel Boico has won several international conducting competitions, performed all over the world in the concert halls of Berlin, New York, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Taiwan and has worked together with leading musicians like Itzak Perlman, Daniel Barenboim and Gil Shaham.

The closing concert of the Unikum Season Ticket will feature several rarely performed pieces. The first piece is Johann Sebastian Bach’s organ work the „Toccata and Fugue in D minor”, one of the best-known works of organ literature, the audience will hear with Leopold Stokowski’s orchestration. The French composer Alexandre Guilmant has written several solo sonatas for organ. Number 8 has been adapted to orchestra and organ thus came into being his „Organ symphony No. 2”. The world famous „Adagio” of Albinoni is in fact a major scandal in the history of music. The composition is generally attributed to Albinoni, while the real composer is Remo Giazotto musicologist, who has claimed to be inspired by an Albinoni manuscript fragment. This catchy melancholic tune enjoys unbroken popularity ever since. Finally, Ottorino Respighi’s symphonic poem “The Fountains of Rome”, the first piece of his “Roman trilogy” closes this musical evening.

