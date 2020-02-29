Dance into Spring – In Budapest, the Party Wheel Never Stops

March is always an interesting borderline between winter and spring, not only in terms of immoderate weather, which may be present by snowing in the midst of the month, but also in terms of promoters and club nights shifting down a gear from the fully boosted start of the year.

After kicking off the New Year with some pretty big bangs, everyone seems to be on a budget, waiting for an opportunity when they can make the most out of their money. All the people seem to focus on their responsibilities ultimately keeping the treadwheel rolling. We wonder why March feels like a setback to many. Is it really because of its transitional role? Or is it due to the passing sensation what the start of a new year may hold? Anyway, regarding Budapest’s nightlife, this wheel keeps on rolling regardless of what some may consider a setback, a transition period, or quite the contrary: another month full of events of which we recommend you checking out the ones as follows.

On 27 February, Purple Noise is hosting their 11th showcase, this time with Episode1. Episode1 is a continuously growing and improving DJ and producer, who became well-known within the world of techno after gaining support from famous DJs like Richie Hawtin or Sam Paganini. His latest track Panique was released on Paganini’s label JAM, and entered the top 100 on the Beatport charts. The party is taking place at an exclusive location, the Secret Room of Budapest. When it comes to an exclusive and unique experience, Boiler Room events always provide something otherworldly. The upcoming Boiler Room will be presented by Telekom Electronic Beats at Akvárium Klub on 5 March. The line-up will be divided into two rooms, and it includes acts like lo-fi originator & internationally renowned DJ Seinfeld, UK’s beloved producer Willow, and Minor Science, who is famous for playing hybrid sets from all genres.

In electronic dance music, Acid Pauli seems to be an inevitable figure who brings something magical and powerful into life during his live sets. No wonder the Berlin-based DJ can do that, because his live sets include an almost studio-like set-up from an analogue synthesizer, through various controllers, occasionally all the way to lunchpads. Acid Pauli’s live show will be presented by Pure Lust at A38 ship on 6 March. The ides of March seems to be the busiest period of the month considering the fact that it is fully packed and booked with events. On 13 March, Distant Objects and Crime joint forces will perform in collaboration with Opal and u.r.trax. This event is only about the essence of raving, and it is supported by the Rave Care crew who will be also present at Flashback Studio’s event.

Also on 13 March, Deeptronic will host their 3rd volume of deep house all night long at a relatively new club, CAT Budapest. The music will be provided by two domestic DJs, Peter Matko and Davko. On 13 and 14 March, Next Level presents you the Disciple Weekend with two separate parties on two successive days. Day 1 includes Modestep, Infekt and MVRDA at Cinema Hall, whereas day 2 features Virtual Riot, Code: Pandorum, Uzzi & D-Jahsta at Akvárium Klub, alongside local disc jockeys. Combined tickets will also be available; do not plan anything else for this weekend. The March equinox, aka the arrival of spring is upon us, and this year, it brings more than a new season: German DJ and producer Claptone by The Debut who will perform at Cinema Hall on 21 March. The masquerader DJ does not need particular introduction, so mark the date and see you there! It will be fun!

Author: Bence Nagy