Funzine Guide: How to Spend a Day in Budapest

Every year the last Sunday in February marks the day of tour guides. In 2020 let us show you an eventful day trip route in downtown Budapest that’s worth following if you want to make the best out of your stay in the capital of Hungary.

Brunch at Szabadság Bisztró

Set the tone for the rest of your sightseeing day with a one-of-a-kind breakfast at Szabadság Bisztró located just a few minutes walking distance from Kossuth tér metro station and the Hungarian Parliament.

1054 Budapest, Aulich utca 8.

Panorama from St. Stephen’s Basilica Lookout Tower

With a belly full of delicious bites, you can now head to the first Budapest monument you’ll see today: St. Stephen’s Basilica and its gorgeous panorama over downtown Pest. The easiest is to walk your way from Szabadság Bisztró through Hold utca and Hercegprímás utca, which will only take about 8 minutes.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 1.

Bestsellers Bookshop

From the basilica, start walking towards river Danube, and make sure to visit our favourite independent bookshop, Bestsellers that offers among others a wide range of Hungarian books translated to English.

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca 11.

Shoes on the Danube Bank

Continuing your way to the river, wander around the promenade until you reach Shoes on the Danube Bank, an important memorial that honours the Jews who were killed by the fascist Arrow Cross during WWII.

1054 Budapest, Id. Antall József rkp.

Lunch at Börze

At this point, you may be tired of walking and close to freezing to death, so here comes your well-deserved lunch. Within 9 minutes of walking, you’ll reach Börze, where modern Hungarian meals are served in a unique environment.

1051 Budapest, Nádor utca 23.

Museum of Fine Arts

After the lunch break, it’s time to get immersed in culture again. Hop on metro line 1 at Deák Ferenc tér, and get off at Heroes’ Square metro station. Have a look at the iconic Millenium Monument, after which you are highly recommended to explore the exhibitions at Museum of Fine Arts. Take your time!

1146 Budapest, Dózsa György út 41.

Skating in City Park

When you feel you’ve already had enough of culture, walk to City Park Ice Rink to enjoy some winter fun in a magical, lit-up environment surrounded by Vajdahunyad Castle and the legendary Városliget Café & Restaurant.

1146 Budapest, Olof Palme stny. 5.

Dinner at Dobrumba

Get back on metro line 1, hop off at Deák Ferenc tér and head to Dobrumba, one of the coolest places in downtown Budapest that brings the bests of Middle Eastern flavours into our lives, for which we couldn’t be more grateful. Make sure you make a reservation as the restaurant is always full.

1074 Budapest, Dob u. 5.

Drinks at Telep

You can’t go home without experiencing the true ruin pub atmosphere that attracts visitors from all around the world. You can’t go wrong with Szimpla Kert, but if you’re in the mood for something less touristy, go to Telep, a laid-back hub of the creative minds of the city, close to Dobrumba.

1075 Budapest, Madách Imre út 8.