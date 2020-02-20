Funzine’s Favourite Wine Bars

Check out our selection of Budapest’s best wine bars!

At Flaska Borbár, you can literally drink to your health: Their carefully put-together wine list is composed only of naturally produced, artisanal items, free of additives, flavour enhancers, sulphites, and colourants. Awaiting wine-lovers in a modern location with a classic twist, the interior is dominated by handmade wine bottle chandeliers and a vertical garden composed of 144 living plants. Whether you decide to drop by to pick up a bottle of birthday wine, have an inexpensive lunch with your friends (a three-course menu goes for 1,690 HUF), or spend a romantic evening sampling fine Hungarian wines while dining on seasonal dishes, made from top quality, unprocessed ingredients, Flaska Borbár will not let you down.

1094 Budapest, Tompa utca 17/B.

The newest addition to downtown Budapest’s contemporary Hungarian culinary scene, trendy Andrássy Food and Wine is dedicated to give you a taste of the country’s most precious flavor compositions both in terms of food and – you guessed it! – wine. They serve traditional meals (let it be for breakfast, lunch, or dinner) and a fine selection of Hungarian wines in a modern environment with a laid-back but always buzzing atmosphere. Guests can choose from three sections to sit at: inside the cozy bistro, the chill lounge, or the stylish restaurant area. No matter where you decide to sip on your glass of Kékfrankos or Irsai Olivér, you’ll feel right at home.

1061 Budapest, Andrássy út 41.

Hidden in the Jewish District and often mentioned as Budapest’s most beautiful wine bar, Doblo looks like the combination of a wine cellar and a New York City loft. But, however charming the interiors are, there’s more to Doblo than meets the eye: besides a wide array of wines from the best Hungarian wineries (complete with sparkling wines, Prossecco and Champagne) and a special pálinka selection, guests can choose from meaty and vegetarian platters, as well as cheese, and vegetarian spreads. The venue, popular for its nightly jazz jams, also hosts regular wine and pálinka tasting events, starting as low as 4,950 HUF.

1072 Budapest, Dob utca 20.

Named in 2018 by Hungary’s Dining Guide as the second best restaurant in Hungary and the proud owner of a Michelin star since 2014, Borkonyha’s main focus is on wine: out of the 200 bottles (many of them procured from local producers) sold at the downtown location, 48 are offered by the glass. The restaurant’s chef, Ákos Sárközi runs a modern kitchen offering well-executed dishes inspired by French, Hungarian, Spanish and Italian cooking, prepared with ingredients sourced from surrounding countries and within Hungary. In case you’re willing to dig a bit deeper into your pocket than you’d have to in the other establishments of our selection, Borkonyha will reward your generosity with an unforgettable culinary experience.

1051 Budapest, Sas utca 3.

Opened by the owner’s of Buda’s popular Palack Wine Bar, Szent István tér’s snug and cozy 0,75 bistro and bar is located right in front of the imposing St. Stephen’s Basilica, offering visitors a choice selection of drinks, including more than one hundred different wines, craft beers, homemade lemonade, whiskies, and a colorful cocktail assortment. Hungarian origin is preferred both in terms of the available wines and the main components of the dishes rolling out from 0,75’s kitchen, ranging from goose breast with mashed sweet potato, pak choi and jus to Rákóczi cake with sweet cottage cheese, the menu also features a delicious bar snack section and a number of tapas options.

1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 6.

Situated inside one of the pioneering venues of the Budapest craft beer scene, Élesztőház, this industrial-style wine oasis has pledged to introduce Budapest-based wine connoisseurs to small-scale and artisanal wine producers from the Hungarian countryside. Doubling as a tapas bar, VinoPiano features an á la carte selection of cheese, olives, and sausages, as well as an ever-changing variety of more sophisticated wine snacks. Thanks to its helpful and knowledgeable staff, fair prices, off-the-cuff atmosphere, fun wine tasting events, and last but not least, its long and comprehensive wine list, VinoPiano has been responsible for countless of great night outs, and hopefully will be for many years to come.

1092 Budapest, Tűzoltó utca 22.

The prestigious building of New York Palace, located at Erzsébet körút, will give home to an exclusive wine tasting and several related master classes on 29 February. This will be the 10th occasion when Budapesters, and anyone who is interested in wine and viticulture, get the chance to taste Badacsony’s outstanding wine in the capital city. The event is designed to give enthusiasts the opportunity to sample a range of wines from classic volcanic types to novelties with exciting new flavours. Tickets go for 6,900 HUF in advance (until midnight, 27 February) and cost 8,900 HUF on the spot.