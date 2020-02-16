Friends and the City

The Hungarian capital city constantly surprises everyone with its buzzing life and dynamic cultural scene that obviously attracts young people from abroad and towns within the borders too. If we were you, we wouldn’t miss out on the fun either!

Budapest was among the first cities where escape rooms popped up several years ago, and the scene got only better since then. The fact that once dusty cellars gave home to these entertainment facilities is now the past, because in 2020, rooms are constructed with beautiful designs and a modern technical background to max out the experience. For those friends of yours who’d rather sit down and enjoy a good board game with a few tasty drinks and snacks, we highly recommend trying one of Budapest’s many board game bars. At these places you’ll find not only a selection of awesome card and tabletop games but also someone that knows and happily explains the rules to you. It’s a great way to try a new game before actually buying it, so that you know if it’s suitable for you and your entourage.

Another must-have on your Budapest bucket list should be attending a pub quiz event (available in many locations). You and your friends will simply love the brain-feeding competition, let alone the price that comes with taking the first place. Regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be a night to remember. A vintage video arcade aka a game cave and a pinball place have a likewise high fun factor. Crossing their doorstep is like entering a time capsule or a parallel universe; you definitely don’t want to miss out on that! Last but not least, consider attending a cooking/DIY course together! Budapest has a lot to offer from teaching you to bake macaroons or Italian pastries to cooking a flavorsome meal and making natural cosmetics or jewelry. Whichever you pick, you’ll spend your free time efficiently. What’s more, you’ll create something in the company of your chosen family.