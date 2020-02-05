Save the Date: Badacsony in New York (Palace) on 29 February

New York Palace’s Rome room will welcome 50 exhibitors to showcase Badacsony’s great wine as well as introduce the region to wine aficionados. Visitors can taste more than 140 types of wine produced by the almost 40 participating wineries.

Regarding region-specific wine tasting events held in Budapest, Badacsony New Yorkban (Badacsony in New York) has always stood out thanks to the strong collaboration of the participants. The wineries and other exhibitors organize the event themselves, with the help of Badacsony Guild Association for Tourism. 29 February marks the 10-year anniversary since the tasting was first organized, which they will celebrate in a tarnished location (as usual): the building of New York Palace. Wineries, towns from the Badacsony area, local accommodation providers, restaurants, event locations and other providers will represent themselves.

The products of participating wineries are pre-graded by a group of winemakers and invited wine specialists, this way making sure that only the best wine will be on display, produced in the Badacsony Wine Region, characterized by the signature notes only basalt, sandstone, and the land’s other unique features can provide. It’s a tradition that master classes also take place with interesting topics, lecturers and exciting wines. Dr. András Csizmadia, Borschola’s founder and manager, college professor (Budapest Business School), teacher, journalist, wine specialist and member of the Hungarian Wine Academy will show visitors how exceptional the wine region is through the most excellent wine (based on the results of the blind tasting) paired with food. Dr. Gabriella Mészáros, DipWSET international wine academic, Wine College’s founding lecturer, on the other hand, will do the same with the best products of the last 10 years.

The exclusive event’s schedule is as follows: invited partners and media representatives are welcome between 2 PM and 4 PM (for free), while wine-loving visitors are expected to arrive after 4 PM.

