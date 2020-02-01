What’s New in Budapest: 8 Places to Visit in February

Here are the newest and coolest spots in Budapest that are worth visiting ASAP.

Opened in the recently refurbished Kolosy tér market hall, Panna offers a number of quick fixes to satisfy your sweet cravings, from giant crepes and Belgian waffles to churros and waffle sticks, with a bounty of toppings to pump up your sugar levels. You want some white chocolate, strawberry, Oreo, and a dash of whipped cream on your waffle or crepes? You got it. Ask for a glass of delicious matcha latte or a cup of Lamborghini espresso to round off your sweet feast.

1036 Budapest, Csemete utca 1.

This creative coffee and wine bar located just a few corners away from the main shopping street of Budapest, Váci utca. It has stolen our hearts with its low intervention wines (also known as natural wines) produced often biodynamically with low levels or no added sulphites. Sustainability is key not only with the wines, but also when it comes to coffee. Invigorating brews are made from one of Berlin’s most renowned specialty roastery, The Barn. Portobello also offers a creative all-day breakfast and lunch selection, including ricotta hotcake and beet Reuben.

1053 Budapest, Veres Pálné utca 16.

Teeming with life, music, and the enticing smell of food, Ráday utca is called the SoHo of Pest not for nothing. The newest addition to the neighbourhood’s ever-colourful culinary scene awaits guests with homely cooking, friendly prices (a 3-course lunch menu costs only 1,300 HUF, for example), and biodegradable napkins and drinking straws. Dishes offered at Panko Restaurant range from Hungarian specialities such as Hortobágyi meat pancakes and chicken paprikash to more international items, like club sandwich, Wiener schnitzel, and beef burgers.

1092 Budapest, Ráday utca 1-3.

The capital city’s newest specialty café is an eco-friendly joint that has all what it takes to become the favourite spot of coffee fanatics who can worship at the altar of the brewed drink while trying one of their masterpieces. Light and dark roast coffees are both available and guests can choose from numerous brewing methods (V60, Chemex, Kalita, Aeropress) for filtered coffee. You can order your drink for take-away, but if you want to immerse in the beverage, there’s a quiet gallery designed just for that.

1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 7.

The newest member of the Cinema City movie theatre chain opened its doors in the middle of December inside Buda’s Mammut 2 shopping centre, with five screens seating 880 people and a Dolby Atmos sound system – but the project is still a few months away from the finish line. By spring, additional screens, including the region’s largest VIP cinema hall, where guests will be able to enjoy electrically adjustable leather chairs, a unique atmosphere, a variety of dishes prepared on the spot, as well as unlimited drinks and snacks, all included in the ticket price.

1024 Budapest, Lövőház utca 2-6.

Dominated by wooden surfaces and the calming green of a tropical forest, Király utca’s Twentysix welcomes guests with Mediterranean flavours and a constant temperature of 26 degrees Celsius in the heart of the city centre. Giving home to a soulful restaurant (offering nourishing breakfast items, bar snacks, baked goods, soups and salads, as well as a rich mezze selection and more), a premium lifestyle shop, a tranquil yoga studio, and a space tailored to private events and kitchen workshops, Twentysix is a true oasis in the concrete jungle.

1061 Budapest, Király utca 26.

Although focusing mainly on Spanish tapas, Tapassio is not your traditional Spanish restaurant: its menu includes the best of Hungarian, Italian and other Mediterranean cuisines, but in tasting sizes typical of the tapas way of eating. Accompanied by a carefully put-together drink list made up of Hungarian and international wine and spirits, Tapassio’s cold and hot dishes are best enjoyed in good company, and sharing them family style for a truly memorable evening!

1051 Budapest, Hercegprímás utca 13.

The idea of Donna Mamma was realized after the owners of the beloved Bamba Marha burger chain successfully completed the pizza-making exam of the renowned Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. Having decided to establish a pizza brand worthy of the praise of the venerable association, they opened Donna Mamma at the end of last year with professional guidance provided by AVPN. Be ready for top quality, Italian-sourced ingredients, such as San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and 00 flour, extraordinary toppings, and exciting flavour combinations.

1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 1-3.