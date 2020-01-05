Hot Water Immersion: 5 Thermal Baths in Budapest

Hungary is very lucky: it is incredibly rich in geothermal energy. There is an abundance of underground hot water sources that we happily share with anyone visiting the country.

Soaking in hot water has a number of benefits: it improves blood circulation, relaxes the muscles, helps relieve the pain that come from arthritis, and opens up the pores in our skin so that oils and dirt can be cleaned out. Personally, we love a hot bath mostly because it promotes relaxation and it is a proven way to de-stress and unwind. Everything else is just the icing on the cake. If you are like us, pay a body and heart-warming visit to one of Budapest’s best bathing facilities in the cold winter days!

District IX’s wellness complex operated as a sanitary bath back in the day. It was first opened in 1930, and got slightly damaged during World War II but reopened in 1945. It only became a thermal bath following its 1978 renovation. Today Dandár Bath is equipped with three thermal pools, open-air thermal bath and a mini sauna world. Its hot spring water contains calcium, magnesium, hydrogen-carbonate, and sulphate-chloride.

Located close to the Heroes’ Square and Vajdahunyad Castle in City Park, Széchenyi Bath’s iconic yellow walls are known by everyone who has ever looked at Budapest pictures shared on Instagram. The bath was built in 1913, and its name often comes up in conversations regarding the capital city’s must-visit attractions. In addition to its 18 pools filled with healing natural hot spring water, there are 10 saunas and steam cabins too.

Three thermal pools, an immersion pool, a Jacuzzi and a wooden hot tub are awaiting you at historic Király Thermal Baths, a bathing facility that was constructed by the Pasha of Buda in 1565. After the reoccupation of Buda, the bath was acquired by the König (which means king in English and király in Hungarian) family, who arranged to rebuild the construction with the aim of preserving its monumental character. Its water is supplied from Lukács Thermal Bath.

Today it may be the Mecca of relaxation, but during the time of the Turkish occupation, Lukács Bath’s springs were used for something totally unexpected: producing gunpowder and grinding wheat. As for now, the 12th century bath has two swimming pools, a leisure pool, and thermal pools as well as a Kneipp and a plunge pool, but if we were you, we wouldn’t miss out on trying the saunas and the Himalayan salt wall either.

One of Budapest’s most beautiful spas (just look at its Art Nouveau hall) is undoubtedly St. Gellért Spa, which also happens to be the favourite de-stressing location of Hollywood stars. It has been operating as a thermal bath ever since its opening of 1918 when it offered medicinal water treatments. The imposing building gives home to 5 indoor and two outdoor pools (one of them is a sitting thermal pool).

*Good to know*

Opening hours might vary in the holiday season.

Do not spend more time (depending on the temperature) in the pool then recommended.

Bring along your plastic sandals or flip-flops.