Winter Skincare – Tips and Tricks

Dry skin, chapped hands? We are all familiar with these problems. Unfortunately, the cold temperature combined with low humidity levels result in dry air that draws moisture away from the skin. It is not impossible to avoid the unpleasant effects of winter: there are a couple of solutions to prevent them from happening. Prepare your home, change your diet, and use the right skincare products!

Home

Dermatologists say that equipping your home with a humidifier is incredibly helpful, because it increases the moisture level in the air. As an effect, the skin’s barrier remains hydrated. Keeping an eye on the room’s temperature is just as important, make sure to keep the heat on low or moderate this way avoiding extra dryness in the air.

Diet

Every change starts from the inside, because guess what, there is a direct connection between skin health and our gut. Increasing your daily fat intake could help with dry skin, so spice up your diet with fish, walnuts, olive oil and avocados. Also, drink a lot of water and eat lots of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables! Don’t forget about the black list either: you should consume less alcohol, caffeine and coffee, because they are diuretics, in other words, they cause dehydration.

Skincare

Other than your diet, your skincare routine should be winterized too. Before applying serums and moisturizers, exfoliate! Without getting rid of dead skin, nothing will be effective. Experts say that a gentle scrub can be used 2-3 times a week. Avoid harsh, alcohol-based cleansers and switch to a heavier face cream. Before leaving the house, use an SPF cream to protect your skin against UV damage, because regardless of the weather, it is a year-round commitment.