Year-End Bangers – Hello 2020!

Where will you be when the clock ticks midnight?

Anker’t will take you to 2020 with the hottest R’n’B, Latin and pop party in town: Oops New Year’s edition with all the songs that are made for dancing. Join this very special queer house party embracing all kinds of love and let’s celebrate the New Year with love! DJ Zsolo and DJ XOXO will spin the records so you may want to kick off those heels at some point! Tickets are now on sale! 1500 HUF till 30 December, 2000 HUF at the door and if you want VIP treatment with a bottle of Kristinus prosecco or Brebis champagne and access to the VIP area, get your ticket for 5000 HUF through tixa.hu.

The city’s biggest ruin bar complex, Instant-Fogas raises the stakes by organizing not one, but several parties to celebrate the end of 2019 and the arrival of the New Year. From 25 to 31 December every night brings another concert experience starring popular entertainers from the Hungarian music scene: Colorstar, Random Trip, Hősök and JumoDaddy, just to mention a few. It’s not a concert series, it is like a mini festival in downtown Budapest! Tickets go for 5000 HUF in advance and 6000 HUF on the spot, pre-sales start on 29 November. Weekly passes will be also available for purchase for 12 000 HUF via Cooltix. The list of locations is complete with LARM, FRAME, Robot, UnterWelt and Liebling. Note: tickets are only valid for a one-time entry!

Downtown Budapest’s newest and most glamorous party venue invites you for an authentic house party experience on 31 December: the playlist of Heaven Club’s Happy NYE will only feature songs that make your body dance and your soul happy. Party through the night and welcome the new year in the company of the city’s merriest crowd, moving to the greatest tracks of Avicii, Alvaro Soler, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams and others! To spice things up, the DJ will be accompanied by a skilled saxophonist as well, promising us with a truly unique New Year’s Eve celebration. For more information check out the event’s FB page.

If you’re of the opinion that there’s no better time of the year to experience a collective state of bodily transcendence than New Year’s Eve, then you’re in luck, because Psylvestrance is here to transport your mind into another realm! Organized by goa.hu, Forever Psychedelic, and Psybaba Records, the 31 December party will be held at Dürer Kert, featuring an international lineup of psychedelic and goa trance producers, including Pixel from Israel and Cosmo from Slovakia, Martin Audio Ltd soundsystem, and mind-blowing visuals. Doors open at 9 PM. Early bird tickets are available from 4,000 HUF.

Not everyone has the budget for welcoming the New Year on a luxury cruise ship – some of us will have to do with a repurposed Ukrainian stone carrier ship docked on the river Danube. Thanks to the A38 NYE party’s rich lineup of Hungarian electronic music producers, we don’t really mind! Organized by the Bladerunnaz and Next Level teams and starting at 10.30 PM, the event will feature no less than 18 performers (including Dublic, Chris.Su, Statik, DJ Ren and Maddow) spread over two rooms, supplying party-goers with a heavy dose of bass music, from dubstep and dnb to riddim, trap, jumpup, bass house, neurofunk, liquid, and jungle.

Looking to ring in the New Year in style this year? Instead of spending the night at home in your pajamas or a dark and crowded party venue, why not celebrate with classy tunes, and a five-star culinary experience? Budapest Jazz Club’s Jazz New Year’s Eve combines contemporary jazz and a friendly atmosphere with international dishes served throughout the evening and traditional stuffed cabbage with sour cream at midnight. Ensuring the good vibes will be SoLaTi Band, Elsa Valle Afrocanado, and the Tálas Áron Trio. A full night ticket goes for 24,900 HUF.