Sunday Brunch: Funzine’s TOP 6

The first day of the meal should give you enough energy for the rest of the day, so take it seriously! The below eateries will make all your brunch wishes come true.

Chef Zsolt Szabó uses the criteria of colour, flavour and texture to add new zest to Duna Garden’s delightful Sunday brunch meals. The lovely restaurant is surrounded by the incomparable flora and fauna of the Ráckeve-Soroksár Danube branch, awaiting nature lovers from early spring to late autumn. Book your table in advance!

Nothing compares to a filling brunch at a stylish venue like Gundel. The legendary restaurant spoils you with the flavours of classic Hungarian home-cooking and hearty dishes from the ever-evolving menu created by executive chef Zsolt Litauszki, classic Gundel-style. Unlimited sparkling wine, every Sunday between 11.30 AM to 3 PM.

On 17 November and every Sunday in December, Araz invites you to a cozy family brunch event that fulfils everyone’s breakfast needs and more. From noon to 3 PM, fun workshops are organized for children who can learn to make decorated gingerbread or take part in a board game party overlooked by experienced kindergarten teachers.

Situated in the idyllic area of Lake Feneketlen (“Bottomless” in Hungarian), Hemingway Restaurant is surrounded by the beauties of nature within reach. Treat yourself to an indulgent escape to Újbuda’s hidden gastro gem on Sundays; the delicious brunch offers made of fresh, seasonal ingredients will sweep you off your feet.

A weekly changing meal selection takes up a taste bud pampering challenge: satisfying your hunger on Sundays. Executive Chef Gergő Gullner and his team craft a symphony of sensual European flavours. Unlimited food is coupled with an all-you-can-drink menu, choose the special Champagne Brunch package to try sparkling wine rarities!

On Sundays, DNB Budapest serves a wide range of flavoursome dishes made of locally sourced and sustainably grown produce. The restaurant puts together a pop-up food station every month to emphasize Hungary’s gastronomic specialties. The list of signature brunch meals is complete with free-flowing prosecco, wine and soft drinks.