Chimney Cake by Kató Néni Downtown – Treats from the Heart

Dessertarians, this one is for you. Since memories remain the most precious inheritance that one can ask for, many of us think back to those times when our grandmother baked something sweet for us with affection. These experiences inspired Kató Néni Downtown’s team to start a business based on grandma’s traditional recipes, this way transporting us back in time and space.

Now prepare yourself, because the following sentences will probably make your mouth water. The original kürtőskalács is a sweet pastry made from a yeast dough of which narrow stripes are wrapped around a wooden roller and cooked on ember. It is baked on a truncated baking spit until golden-brown. During the process, the thin sugar coat caramelises and turns into a shiny, crispy crust.

The surface of the cake is often decorated with various toppings such as ground walnut or powdered cinnamon. Beside tradition, Kató Néni Downtown manages to keep up with the upcoming dessert trends; they created pastry cones that they fill with ice cream or a mousse cream. Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it? The good news is, you’ll have the chance to taste Kató Néni’s heartfelt desserts not only at Október 6. utca 6. but also at the Budapest Christmas Fair!

1051 Budapest, Október 6. utca