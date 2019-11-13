The hidden treasures of downtown Budapest

Are you interested in learning about buildings that no longer exist, but once played an important role in Hungarian history? Do you want to see the downtown’s oldest tree, planted before the coronation of Franz Joseph, or before the Széchenyi Chain Bridge was even constructed? Are you an avid fan of architecture and other types of art? Would you like to be? Then Beyond Budapest’s newest guided walking tour is just for you!

Created in collaboration with Funzine and led by expert guide Brigitta Ladányiné Zemba, the adventurous journey begins in one of the most romantic neighbourhoods of the city, where the narrow streets and time-worn buildings will tell you about the lives of their former inhabitants and reveal their tumultuous past. By the time you’ve completed the three-hour tour, you’ll learn the proper way of exploring Budapest: with your eyes peeled and your ears wide open, always looking up.

During the walk (available in English and German), you will hear captivating stories about important events, horrific crimes, and illustrious figures, tied to these noteworthy downtown locations with the invisible fibres of history. Get acquainted with the exciting story of the prestigious Párisi Udvar, learn about the details of its construction, its golden age, decline, and subsequent renovations, and get lost in the intricate and mesmerizingly beautiful facade of the recently refurbished luxury hotel. Afterwards, you’ll travel back in time to the age of the Hungarian revolution of 1848-49, and see where the longest-running uprising of the Spring of Nations had all started.

From the world of Petőfi and Café Pilvax, you’ll be taken to busy Váci utca, the city’s number one shopping street. Besides street musicians, living statues, and the latest fashion collections, Váci utca also boasts a number of gorgeous Art Nouveau edifices, including the Kralovánszky apartment building, famous for its ornate Venetian gothic portal, and the colourful masterpiece of renowned Hungarian architect Ödön Lechner. Commissioned by the Thonet brothers, heirs to Europe’s famous furniture-maker empire, the building’s oriental design was so ahead of its time that it caused major public outrage at the time of its opening.

All this and more await you on the next ‘The hidden treasures of downtown Budapest’ tour, to be held on 16 November. To take a leisurely walk down history lane, register at beyondbudapest.hu and be there at the Fővám tér playground at 10 AM sharp.