Siófok, You Have Our Heart

The charming lakeside city has a lot to offer: experiences, sights and outdoor events all year round.

Locals suggest visitors take a walk to the pier or get on a bike and cycle around the neighbourhood. If you are looking for a serene destination, you should go to one of Siófok’s tranquil parks. While discovering the city, you’ll bump into a list of great restaurants where exceptional gastronomic experiences will immerse you into Hungarian culture and make you feel like a resident. You shouldn’t miss Siófok’s fabulous food festivals either.

Schedule your fall vacation time for 15-17 November, when the city’s Libadalom (Goose Party) is to take place. The St. Martin’s Day themed event’s sublime gastro wonders will be brought to you by restaurants located in the Balaton area and you also have to taste their pálinka. We promise it will make you feel warmer on any chilly day. Children’s programs and free-to-attend concerts guarantee that nobody in the family will get bored.

How about a friendly competition? Pack your running shoes and sign up to participate at Balaton Marathon or Half Marathon in mid-November. As a way to get into the holiday spirit, you can be part of a fun contest featuring runners dressed like Santa Claus at the beginning of December. Regarding the year-end events, Siófok kicks off the festive season with magical Advent fairs. As a bonus, you can purchase beautiful artisan products which make perfect Christmas presents!

After Christmas, two New Year’s Eve programs are waiting for you to celebrate the arrival of 2020 in style. Furthermore, from 29 November, you can head to the city’s ice rink (Ice Harbour) and enjoy ice skating in a magical environment.

You’ll never get tired of the capital of Lake Balaton; head to Siófok and throw yourself into its marvellous events.