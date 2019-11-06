In medieval times, St. Martin’s Day marked the end of autumn, and today most Hungarians associate it with folk traditions and goose feasts. Around 11 November, people enjoy going out to restaurants where themed dinner parties are organized. Nothing works up an appetite like heavenly smells, get your taste buds ready for a treat!

1114 Budapest, Szent Gellért tér 2.

Budapest’s most beautiful palace hotel celebrates St. Martin’s Day with a protean wine festival between 7 and 10 November. Considering the drink section, the literature-inspired event features not only quality Hungarian wines with a heavy body but also high calibre sparkling wines as well as golden ales and spirits. The menu wouldn’t be complete without St. Andrea Restaurant’s executive chef Ádám Barna’s premium category meals, served at the hotel’s outstanding deluxe apartment (from where the view is spectacular), and a great selection of bubbly alcoholic beverages put together by Anett Varró-Turóczi sparkling wine expert. Supporting the theme of the wine dinner, literary historian and writer Krisztián Nyáry’s stories will be brought to life by the author himself. Find out more about the concerts, the Sunday Brunch, the decent list of mouth-watering dishes and reservation fees online!

1061 Budapest, Király utca 30-32.

Downtown Budapest is bustling with life partly thanks to restaurants, one better than the other. If you are curious about the Hungarian dining culture but think it is too risky to randomly order without knowing what to expect, head to one of the three Trófea Grill restaurants which are providing an unlimited amount of food for a fixed price in a cosy atmosphere. In November, guests can choose from more than 100 dishes including specialties for Saint Martin’s Day: Tokaji goose liver terrine, smoked goose breast salad, cholent with smoked goose breast and a quail egg, and “Lúdláb” (Goose Foot) chocolate & sour cherry cake. Thanks to the wide range of offers, vegetarians and people with special dietary needs will also find something to their liking.

1026 Budapest, Pasaréti út 55.

Located in the tranquil green belt of Buda, homely Alessio was opened by and for people who have the deepest respect and admiration for Italian cuisine. The menu caters to traditional Tuscan tastes with ingredients straight from Italy; it’s a place where the phrase “dolce vita” really comes to life. Celebrating St. Martin’s Day on 11 November, the restaurant indulges foodies and wine aficionados with a splendid array of food (such as goose breast with sweet potato chips and pumpkin, foie gras and truffle, and so on) and great quality wine produced by Gere Winery. It’s not just any wine: the Magnum-labelled specialties are outstanding and commercially unavailable. Drop by and enjoy the ride on the flavourful plains and hills of Italian cuisine!

1029 Budapest, Ördögárok út 80.

Situated in the Buda Hills above the city, Náncsi Néni Vendéglője is an ideal spot for meeting your caloric intake before or after a day spent walking around the historic neighbourhood. The charming restaurant is a home away from home for many. Being furnished like your grandmother’s house in the countryside and offering a wide range of dishes from the cookbook of Hungary’s traditional gastronomy, Náncsi Néni is the perfect place for an uplifting outing – both in the physical and the culinary sense. From 26 October, special St. Martin’s Day meals will be added to the menu, like the fresh and crispy goose greaves and stuffed gooseneck. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city for a couple of hours, pay Náncsi Néni a visit!