Filharmonia Hungary: Get Your Unique Season Ticket Today!

The “concerto” season of 2019/20 is going to offer a colourful collection of concerts. Did you get your tickets?

The new concert season organised by Filharmonia Hungary is opening with the performance of the National Philharmonic. This is going to be another rich and exciting year! The keyboard concerto season ticket of last year was a huge success with a unique experience for our audience in Budapest. The three stars featuring – Mozart’s instrument the fortepiano, the inevitable piano, and the king of instruments, the organ – are no doubt going to enthral all of us. Further speciality of the season that we will be able to enjoy the play of an experienced artist and a young genius at each concert. In this way the opening concert will feature the performance of the almost one hundred years old National Philharmonic Orchestra with Dezső Ránki pianist leaded by a young talented conductor, Martin Rajna.

The second concert of the season will take us on an exciting and gripping time travel. We are welcoming the outstanding connoisseur of early music, György Vashegyi and his orchestra. The Orfeo Orchestra is the most authentic Hungarian performer of early music. Vashegyi has conducted several premiers of the early music period performed on authentic instruments. The other star of the Mozart evening is going to be Mihály Berecz, pianist. The young Hungarian talent is going to enthral the audience with his enchanting personality! This concert will be a unique event since Mihály Berecz is also going to play the fortepiano, the predecessor of the modern piano. This special musical instrument will offer a most enjoyable period recital of the three piano concertos of Mozart.

The closing concert of the season will take place on 30th March with Martin Baker, the organist of the Westminster Cathedral (London). The internationally renowned artist will perform together with the MÁV Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Boico at the splendid Concert Hall of the Music Academy. The Israeli conductor has won the critical acclaim of being “dynamic, lively, exciting, and imaginative – undoubtedly a real star, who combines his magnetic charisma with a well-trained technique.” The MÁV Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1945 with the intention of safeguarding cultural value and as a result, it has become one of the leading Hungarian professional orchestras. Their repertoire varies between the baroque and the contemporary musical periods. The orchestra has a high international reputation owing to its world-wide concert tours with a number of highly acclaimed conductors and musicians.

Do not miss this unique opportunity, buy your ticket now!

For further information, click here!