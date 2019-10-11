Three Steps to Unlock Your Full Potential and Activate Yourself

Exercising is hard work that requires dedication. You can do better than daydreaming about the perfect body from behind the desk! You need to push yourself out of your comfort zone, literally.

After spending 8-10 hours in the office sitting, you return home and flop down onto the couch. Too much sitting is harmful because muscles in the lower body become inactive. As a result of bad posture, the upper body’s muscles which are responsible for stabilizing the spine won’t be able to work properly either. In the long run, it could cause serious locomotor impairments. Also, take into consideration that poor posture can lead to neck and back pain.

Bad posture increases the risk of further health problems as well as injuries. In an ideal world people would decide on living a more active life before any of the aforementioned problems arise. Fortunately, achieving a healthy lifestyle is only a few steps away from you. Motivation, graduality, finding a sport that is right for you, and professional guidance are equally important. It is a scientifically proven fact that you can already benefit from a 30-minute workout if you do it regularly. What’s more, physical activity is often linked with mental health and wellbeing for a reason: it can reduce depression and anxiety. You can only win, so what stops you from giving it your all?

We are all motivated by something different; some people want to lose weight to improve their health or increase their fitness level, others just want to look good in a bikini or a suit. It’s important to stay focused on your goals, because this way it’s much easier to stick to the chosen fitness program. To help you reach your fitness goals, Tamás Popovics, Life1 Fitness’ head personal trainer shared with us the steps you need to follow to easily incorporate exercising into your life.

#1 Plan consciously

Daily exercising should be a source of fun, because imagine how much easier it is to adopt to a lifestyle change when you actually enjoy it! Choose the right sport (it is crucial considering the sense of achievement), look for a gym or fitness centre close to your home or workplace, where experienced, certified Functional Movement Screen (FMS: a pre-participation test) trainers help you along the way. Experts use FMS to recognize movement patterns that support work, sports and daily activities and understand the true relationship that those patterns play in our health and fitness goals.

#2 Don’t rush on anything

Start slowly and increase the intensity as you build your fitness level up. Tamás emphasizes that working out is about quality, not quantity. At the beginning, exercise only two times a week. Once you feel ready to move on, make it three or more occasions. Also, think of physical activities that you can fit into your lifestyle: focus more on your posture, sit up straight at the computer, and use the stairs instead of the elevator. Figure out how you could spend less time sitting and eat well. Keep track of your sleeping hours and the soundness of your sleep. Improve whatever you are able to.

#3 Change your meal plan

A good meal plan will support your transformation. You need to rethink your diet if you want visible results fast. Consult a professional who can give you useful advice. In general, try to eat more fruits and vegetables and a lot less processed foods (cut them out completely if you can), sugar and refined carbohydrates. Whenever you can, opt for fresh, local ingredients and ask for professional advice to increase your energy level. Your new lifestyle requires a doable diet plan; contact Life1 Fitness’ experienced personal trainers who know the key to success.