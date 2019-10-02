International Flavours in Budapest: 13 Restaurants to Try

Being a multicultural city, Budapest offers a colourful culinary repertoire with the flavours of the world. Step out of your gastronomic comfort zone, switch your taste buds to discovery mode and try something different this month! Remember the Guy Fieri quote: Food is not just eating energy. It’s an experience.

Relaxing lounge music, solid lights and divine meals are awaiting you at Planet Sushi, Buda’s popular sushi oasis located at Allee shopping mall’s ground floor. Thanks to its cosy, sophisticated and modern interior design, capacious inner spaces and authentic characteristics, the elegant place is perfect for a business lunch, spending time with friends, or having a romantic dinner with your significant other. Planet Sushi’s flavoursome menu presents the best and most popular courses of Asian gastronomy, as well as some unexpected specialties. Try the authentically prepared ramens and tempuras ­– in chicken, shrimp, pork and spicy versions – or taste the “main attractions” including dazzling sushi dishes looking like a piece of art. Also, consider experimenting with the seasonal hotto fried maki selections: warm rolls with smoked eel and shrimps, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, or tobiko caviar.

Located in Kempinski Hotel Corvinus, Nobu Budapest is the first Central European member of the avant-garde Japanese dining empire started by chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro. Head chef Gábor Schreiner is in charge of presenting Japanese-Peruvian flavours in Nobu-style, adding unique Hungarian touches to the menu alongside the restaurant’s world-famous signature dishes including mind-blowing seafood creations and Nobu’s classic meals. Maximize your lunch break, enjoy Nobu’s sushi business lunch, the chef’s daily sushi selection available from Monday to Friday for 6000 HUF, in a conducive environment. The restaurant’s new fall menu is available from October; expect freshly prepared food, top quality products, and a great ambience.

Located in Budapest’s Chinatown, Wan Hao is well-known for Cantonese dim sums and Sichuan specialties, hence the restaurant is frequented by the local Chinese community too. For a lighter meal we suggest you try their signature handmade Bao and Jiao (with shrimp) served in bamboo baskets, or Wan Hao’s stir-fried rice noodle. Would you like to treat your business partners to something exotic and unique? Just sit back in one of Wan Hao’s cozy and well-attended private rooms and savour their slow-cooked consommé, or the à la carte stir-fried wok meals, served in a clay pot or on sizzling iron plates. Expect real authentic Chinese dishes! Keep in mind that as a Funzine reader, you are entitled to a 10% discount on your food consumption.

Since 1964, Nádor utca, which is located within a walking distance from the Hungarian Parliament, has been complete with an authentic Hungarian restaurant where local cuisine continues to shine. After more than 50 years of operation, quality ingredients, attentive service, and familial atmosphere remain very important. The place has lovely retro diner vibes: the interior is cosy, musical instruments are hanging on the walls. Guests are able to choose from Hungarian gastronomy’s hearty dishes, goulash and Hungarian stuffed crepe included. Tulipán Bistro’s signature meal, wild cattle stew cooked with red wine, plum, and juniper berry, accompanied by homemade noodles as a side dish!

There’s a place in the tranquil green belt of Buda, sitting amidst tree-giants and grand villas, where the phrase “dolce vita” really comes to life: it’s called Alessio. It is a homely venue with the authenticity and flavors of a Florentine family trattoria, made by and for people who have the deepest respect and admiration of Italian cuisine. The menu caters to traditional Tuscan tastes with ingredients straight from Italy, with dishes like sizzling chili shrimps and homemade tortellini filled with pumpkin, garnished with spinach. In addition, you’ll find an enormous selection of Hungarian, Italian and Austrian wines, great desserts, and – most importantly – pizza galore! Drop by the cozy Hűvösvölgy venue, kick back, unwind, and enjoy the ride on the flavorful plains and hills of Italian cuisine.

Set sails on the culinary waves of the Mediterranean sea and taste the rich and colourful cuisines of the regions between the Atlas Mountains and Mount Ararat, the Bosporus strait and Gibraltar at Dobrumba, the most multicultural venue of the party district’s gastronomy scene. Situated on the corner of Dob and Rumbach Sebestyén utca (hence the name), this friendly downtown eatery offers a savoury mixture of Balkan, Middle Eastern, North African, and Caucasian dishes, such as baked beetroot with yoghurt, spicy hummus, lemon chicken tagine, baba ganoush, pkhali, and large plates of mezze, aka the tapas of the Middle East, in addition to an extensive and thoughtfully put-together wine list. Coupled with a polite service, live music, and cosy interiors, this is a place where you’ll want to return over and over again. Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian, a tea-sipper or a wine connoisseur, you’ll fit right in at Dobrumba!

Named after pimientos de Padrón, the ultimate Spanish tapa, the family run business situated on Horánszky utca has been bringing new colours (and flavours) to the jovial District VIII since 2013. Multi-coloured tiles, wooden bar tables and stools, and the open kitchen turn the cramped space into a hive of life that evokes the authentic vibes of the tapas bars of Spain. Even though the interior design is appealing, most visitors go to Padrón for the culinary pleasures: besides fried Padrón peppers, you’ll find most of the popular tapas dishes on the menu, such as tortilla de patatas, pescadito, croquetas de jamón, and patatas bravas, but if you want to try something finger lickin’ good (and extraordinary), check the daily offers written on the black board.

Asian gastronomy is characterized by complexity, meaning there’s plenty of room for fusing different exotic flavours. If you’re a fan of the ever so popular & colourful Japanese cuisine, embark on wonderful gastronomic adventures at Ennmann Japanese Restaurant that was opened 3 years ago just a few steps away from Batthyány tér. The joint awaits you with a wide range of exquisite meals (sushi, sashimi, tempura and special rolls) and offers an abundance of gastronomical delights. Note: Ennmann Japanese Restaurant’s divine sushi selection is one of the bests in town! Enjoy the mouth-watering bites prepared by Ennmann’s experienced chef while admiring the picturesque view of the gently flowing Danube and the marvellous Fisherman’s Bastion.

Representing the Lebanese and Levantine cuisine in Budapest’s international food scene, Byblos Budapest is a dream come true. It’s the love project of brothers Osama and Mohamad Kutaini who individually have an over 20-year experience in the field of gastronomy after learning from elite chefs while working in 5-star hotels and restaurants around the world. A crossover of modern and traditional, fusing oriental Eastern and Mediterranean flavours, Byblos uses the finest ingredients (all of which meet the expectations of the Arab cuisine) to create the best Lebanese and Levantine dishes and offer meals with a story to tell. The menu is a true journey, featuring halal cuts and multiple options for vegan guests in a familial atmosphere.

Budapest is often referred to as the Paris of the East, at least that’s what visitors say after wandering the streets of our gorgeous capital city. Obviously, there are some striking similarities (the urban structure and the pulsation of the city are unquestionably a lot alike) influenced by the deep footprint world-famous French architects left on our cityscape. True to its cosmopolitan status, Budapest makes room for French gastronomy too. One of the representatives, bistro-style Pavillon de Paris is a peaceful garden with a magical ambience right in the middle of the city, in a lush environment. Are you guilty of French food obsession? Treat yourself to something delicious at Pavillion de Paris! The restaurant is open every season.

Located on Castle Hill’s sloping Ostrom utca, Arany Kaviár is without a doubt the city’s finest Russian restaurant, and one of the best restaurants in the country. Established in 1990 and still going strong as ever, its legendary status was cemented in 2018 when it was finally recognized by the internationally renowned Michelin Guide. Although influenced heavily by French culinary traditions, the luxurious eatery’s menu remained distinctly Russian: the creative, carefully prepared meals offered at Arany Kaviár range from Hungarian duck liver with aszú to chicken Kiev, beef Stroganoff, European blue lobster, and a wide variety of caviars served with blini, smetana, boiled eggs, butter and onions.

Located just a stone’s throw away from Deák tér, one of the must-visit gastronomic spots of the Hungarian capital has been around for quite a while now. The history of the much acclaimed, friendly Terv Presszó draws a long way back: it was first opened in 1954, then soon became one of the favourite hangouts of local artists and writers. Nowadays, the charming joint keeps dazzling its guests with real Hungarian dishes and authentic flavours you simply can’t miss out on. Visit Terv Presszó to taste the marvellous goulash served in a cauldron, chicken paprikash, and beef stew with homemade dumplings, and enjoy each and every bite while admiring the retro feeling that lingers around.

With a colourful menu as vibrant as the streets of Mexico City, there’s a downtown restaurant chain which offers more than just a culinary experience. This gourmet, fast-casual restaurant provides finely prepared, authentic burritos, tacos and quesadillas, as well as an insight into a different, fascinating culture. If you’d love to taste these delicious specialties but you’re caught up in work, don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out on the delicacies as Arriba offers a great food delivery service as well. Pop into the friendly joint (find them at 21 Bartók Béla út, 25 Teréz körút, and 1/A Széna tér) or order your Mexican street food favourites; one of Budapest’s most authentic places will surely satisfy you!