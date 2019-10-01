What’s New in Budapest: 8 Places to Visit in September

A Scandinavian culinary journey, a Mecca for electronic music fans, and an Instagram-worthy breakfast place are all part of this month’s selection of recently opened venues in Budapest.

After making huge waves on the sea of the Scandinavian culinary scene, the porridge craze has finally made its way to landlocked Budapest, in the form of Fågel (Swedish for bird). The Hold utca eatery/coffee place was opened by Gergő Fekete, the owner of neighbouring Artizán bakery, as a vegan-organic alternative to the inner city’s breakfast venue options. The colourful and tasty porridge bowls (available in sweet and salty versions) are made with plant-based organic milks, organic oats, and fresh local ingredients, while neither Fågel’s cold pressed juices or their chia puddings contain any additives or sugar.

1054 Budapest, Hold utca 3.

After months of hard work, electronic music lovers’ latest Mecca has opened its doors in downtown Budapest in the middle of September. The sleek and sexy Heaven Club is located on lively Vörösmarty tér, inside the gorgeous former headquarters of the Pest First National Savings Bank. An other-worldly sound system, exclusive service, world-class acrobats, dancers and artists will make sure you have a heavenly night each time you visit. Keep it in mind: Fridays are for house fanatics, while Saturday is queer night!

1052 Budapest, Deák Ferenc utca 5.

“Habsburg culture is back in vogue” – wrote one very perceptive columnist for The Economist last year. As the first physical evidence of this newfound fascination towards the late Austro-Hungarian Empire, Madách tér’s spacious Fiaker welcomes guests with an extensive, 400-label strong selection of the Monarchy’s colourful wine regions, a bistro-style menu of authentic, nostalgia-flavoured dishes (ranging from hearty goulash stew to Burgenland zander filet and a variety of pottages), Sacher cake, and great espressos.

1075 Budapest, Madách Imre út 11.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and it definitely shows in the amount of breakfast eateries popping up in Budapest lately. Mindenem, however, is not your run-of-the-mill morning-starter. Located a stone’s throw away from the Hungarian National Museum, Mindenem’s modern kitchen pays equal attention to breakfast offers and lunch meals, and everything in between. Seasonal ingredients and Hungarian flavours reign supreme behind the large picture windows, but you can always find a beetroot-hummus baguette or a glass of tapioca pudding with strawberry puree to sate your inner foodie trend follower.

1088 Budapest, Múzeum körút 10.

Founded and run by Levente Magyar and Mirtill Mészárovics, Káldy Gyula utca’s The Good Morning offers guests invigorating pick-me-ups and filling breakfast bites, including English pancake, bagels, chocolate muffins, as well as freshly made smoothies. Found in one of the lesser traversed streets of Budapest’s most touristy neighbourhood, the cosy café aims to please locals and foreigners alike. With a menu that changes every two to three months, favourable prices and a staff that has a few kind words for everyone, The Good Morning is here to put a smile on your face every day of the week between 7 AM and 5 PM.

1061 Budapest, Káldy Gyula utca 4.

Who would’ve thought that the city’s most toothsome churros is found several meters below the ground? Located under busy Kálvin tér, Churro Shop provides those with a sweet tooth with countless variations of the beloved Spanish snack. You can ask for your long, round, handcrafted fried doughs plain or with ice cream, and a selection of 16 toppings, including white chocolate shavings, marshmallows, gummy bears, and Oreo. If you have a craving for some sweetness, make sure to drop by Churro Shop! Your taste buds will thank you.

1092 Budapest, Kálvin tér underpass

Budapest’s newest techno club opened its gates just a couple of weeks ago, to the greatest pleasure of Hungarian audiophiles. The owners want this place to be a temple of underground electronic music, where the Holy Trinity is represented by industrial techno, house, and melodic techno. Easily reachable from the inner city by buses 9 and 909 under 10 minutes, DFRNT has a capacity of 300 people, boasts a number of grids and chains as decoration for a metallic look, reminiscent of early rave culture, and will be hosting performers such as Axel Karasis, Dustin Zahn, and Gary Beck during the fall season.

1089 Budapest, Orczy út 46-48.

Run by Hungarian masterchef and the author of numerous cookbooks, Tamás Bereznay’s first restaurant is situated on buzzing Pozsonyi út, in the vicinity of Margaret Bridge. The floor tiles and the distinct lamp shades lend the otherwise minimalist interior some subtle Spanish vibes, a duality that can also be observed in the dishes featured on CinCin’s menu. From cholent and fisherman’s soup á la Baja to Madrid-style tripe, mozzarella ball on creamy green pea puree, and New England clam chowder, comfort foods of the most different cuisines are represented at this meeting point of flavors.

1137 Budapest, Pozsonyi út 4.