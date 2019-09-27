Design is Future – 5 Programs Not to Miss at Budapest Design Week

A highlight event of the Hungarian Design Council, Budapest Design Week will be held from 4 to 13 October this year. The festival’s goals include encouraging collaboration between designers and entrepreneurs, and answering questions about financial, commercial, copyright and communication issues through lectures and other events. Let’s take a look at some of them!

Bridal wear brand BALINTSARA was founded in 2010 by designer Sára Bálint whose ultimate aim has since been to make you feel special on the big day. In the past five years her tailor-made, bohemian wedding dresses became BALINTSARA BRIDALWEAR’s signature pieces, designed in the spirit of recycling and eco-consciousness. Every single dress is unique on its own, just like the brides whose bodies they will flatter. For inspiration, visit the designer’s website at balintsara.com, but be warned: it is too dreamy. During this year’s Design Week, you are welcome to a workshop where you can peak into the designing process, meet the designer and even try on dresses if you make a request in advance. To participate, register here: info@balintsara.com.

1027 Budapest, Jurányi utca 1-3.

How do culture & experience make our life better? In what way does design contribute to better health? Searching for answers and trying to lead us to the right direction is the core concept of the “Design is Everyday” exhibition carried out by the Italian Cultural Institute and the province of Emilia-Romagna, held from 9 to 30 October. The project emphasizes the importance of design in different phases of products’ creation, from making a scratch or plan to the launch of a produce in the market. In the meantime, new and innovative forms of cooperation between experts from different fields working in Emilia-Romagna, Italy’s probably most creative region, will be also brought to the viewer’s attention. Opening hours: 3PM to 8 PM (Monday to Friday).

1088 Budapest, Bródy Sándor u. 8.

A couple of years ago, Budapest was hit by a new wave of coffee-making, and as a result, nowadays more and more cafés open in this new spirit or tries to adapt to the future-shaping trend. Are you curious what new wave cafés, the homes of specialty coffee are like? During Budapest Design Week (on 5 and 12 October), thematic walking tours will be organized for groups of 20 coffee enthusiasts who take a keen interest in the newest coffee trends. The tour stops at downtown venues that are interesting in the aspect of interior design too. Discover the newest additions to the local coffee scene and let a little jolt of caffeine give you the pep you need to get you through the day. Don’t forget: to participate, you have to register in advance!

A well-functioning item also facilitates everyday activities. With more than 100 years of history, Danish designer Eva Solo’s products represent the outstanding design for everyday use. She creates home accessories and kitchenware characterised by aesthetic appeal, functionality and high quality. The products, which are divided into several collections are marketed worldwide. Cooking is a pleasure – especially if we do it with quality tools. In the experience of flow, we do not really realize the passage of time and the result will be more heavenly as well. Let’s find out how it becomes a real cooking experience on 9 October, 5 PM at Mobili Mania where a group of 50 people can partake in a product presentation. Register: info@mobilimania.hu.

The automotive industry plays a key role in Hungary’s economy and continuous innovation, research & development are given an increased emphasis. With the rising number of new investments, the international role of the Hungarian automotive industry can also grow, allowing even more room for continuous innovation and the strengthening of Hungary’s design industry. The event (4 October) will provide a comprehensive view of the connection between the Hungarian automotive industry and design, by asking the opinions of the most relevant experts of the industry, and addressing the sector’s growth potential and the courses of innovation-driven development. It’s followed by a guided tour in the Hungarian Design Award and Design Management Award exhibitions.