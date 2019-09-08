Kossuth Crescent Roll (Recipe)

Named after Lajos Kossuth, a late Hungarian politician of the 19th century, this delicious dessert isn’t necessarily rolled, but rather shaped with a crescent moon cookie cutter. Still, there is an alternative way of preparing it: rolled and filled with a cream made of egg whites, icing sugar and grated walnuts. Here’s the recipe!

Print Recipe Kossuth Crescent Roll Ingredients 350 g flour

200 g butter

60 g icing sugar

1 lemon

3 egg yolks

14 g baking powder Filling 200 g grated walnut

250 g icing sugar

3 egg whites Instructions Mix the flour, icing sugar and baking powder well together. Add butter, lemon juice and 3 egg yolks. Leave it to rest for a few minutes. Roll the dough into a square sheet, half a finger width, and separate dough into triangles of the same size. Now mix the ingredients of the filling and, using a spoon, scoop it on top of the triangle-shaped dough pieces. Roll them up, starting at the shortest side of each triangle. Brush egg wash on it and sprinkle with grated walnut before putting in the pre-heated oven. Bake them until they are done. (Use toothpick test.)













Wine Advisor

Pair this dessert with a glass of late harvest sweet white wine from Tokaj (Furmint, for instance).