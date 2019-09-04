Funzine Insider: This is How We Spend September

Three Funzine members, including natives from Budapest and newcomers in the city, share their favourite places and programs in (or close to) the capital every month. In September, you can see the hints of Dávid, Sári, and Évi.

Dávid

My favourite place: Kelet Kávézó

Kelet Kávézó is a hidden gem in Újbuda city centre. Entering the café, you’ll experience the fresh smell of roasted coffee and old books placed on the shelves right away. The venue boasts a few thousand books that anyone can read while sipping on a cup of coffee, but Kelet is a community book hub too, which means that you can take any of the books home if you leave another there. Other than that, everything you’ll eat or drink there is delicious, including the cakes, grilled sandwiches, and the homemade fruit syrups that is always a great end to my visit.

My favourite program: Fishing

It’s difficult to name my favourite pastime activity, but I think fishing is one of the best ways of active relaxation for me. Just waiting for the bite by the lake, close to nature, far from the city noises. I usually go fishing with my friends, so we have time for long conversations while drinking a few beers. If the weather is still warm, it’s worth spending the night there to see the sunrise, the sunset and the starry sky too. At the foot of Pilis, about 15-20 minutes from Budapest, there are great lakes and a beautiful panorama over the hill.

Sári

My favourite place: Gelati Budapest

I don’t mind the autumn, I like eating ice cream in the colder months too. A few years ago I discovered Gelati Budapest, an Italian confectionery that offers vast ice cream sundaes on the top floor of Árkád Shopping Mall. In fact, the wide range of delicacies also includes pizza and spaghetti – from ice cream obviously. My personal favourite is called Carbonara and consists of spaghetti-shaped hazelnut ice cream, and almond, cashew and chocolate sprinkles, but the Wald vanilla ice cream with red berries is also a blast, even if you eat it for lunch.

My favourite program: Cinema

Three years ago I decided to go to the cinema more often, since I hadn’t seen many of the blockbusters beforehand and I couldn’t really comment on film-related topics. I managed to reach my goal, and today I spend one evening per week in one of the Cinema City cinemas. Once I went out to the movie theatre 5 times in a row! As for the film to premiere this September, I’ll for sure buy tickets to see Brad Pitt’s new film, the mysterious sci-fi/thriller Ad Astra, and the French comedy titled Raoul Taburin also seems promising.

Évi

My favourite place: Budapest Arena

On 29 September, Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo returns to Budapest, and even though I don’t follow the guys’ career closely, I am considering to go to their concert. The first time I have heard about them was in 2015, when they represented Italy in the Eurovision Song Contest. Taking into account how young they were at the time, I was impressed by their vocal control and range. Their song, Grande Amore won third place; opera isn’t an easy genre, but Il Volo killed it on stage. They’ve been to Hungary before, and I regretted not going to their concert, so probably I shouldn’t miss out on it this time.

My favourite program: Guided Airport Tour

I’m a true admirer of aviation, and it might sound silly, but I get very enthusiastic whenever I spot an airplane in the sky. It’s been a while since I am planning to participate at a guided airport tour organized by Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD), and the arrival of fall could be the perfect occasion. They show visitors around at the airport’s not so well known parts, offering a sneak peek behind the scenes of its operations. Select a date and register online in advance, then purchase your ticket (www.repterlatogatas.hu) and in return you’ll be richer with a pretty cool experience!