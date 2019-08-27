Indian Summer – TOP 7 Outdoor Programs

Before the gloomy days of autumn arrive, let’s go out and enjoy not having to wear knitted pullovers in the open air. Here are 7 must-visit events that you, your kids, and even your furry friends will love!

From 30 August to 1 September, Szentendre’s folk art fair is waiting for you with 25 local artists selling precious handmade products, gifts, unique clothing items, jewelleries, and other accessories.

On 31 August, from noon to 6 PM you are invited to look around and shop at Viszlát nyár! fair in the spirit of saying farewell to the hot season. Organized at the renowned Szimpla bar’s garden, the event aims at bringing together dog owners and artisans specializing at dog-friendly products. Entry is free!

If you don’t mind going a bit further from the capital city, we highly recommend attending the community-financed kite festival in Zebegény, held between 14-15 September. It’s going to be trash-free, colourful, and lots of fun!

Live on the green in the city! Kiskertpiac pop-up market (15 September) will help you revamp your life with fresh groceries, designer clothes, natural cosmetics, and handmade artefacts.

Mid-September brings another great market event, Day of Fairs (Piacok Napja) that transforms Erzsébet tér into an enormous marketplace. Customers will be able to choose from unique designer pieces, vintage, antique, retro and artisan clothing items, accessories, and home décor products.

“Wake up!” and plant a tree on 15 September at Aranyhegyi út 18., so that the next generations will have a bright, green future. Every participant will get a name plaquette sign to put next to the tree they planted!

Are you considering to make health related, life-changing plans? Get inspired at Újbuda’s event organized at the bank of Lake Feneketlen on 22 September. Be there, find out all you want to know about sport, nutrition, and mental health!