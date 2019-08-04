Let’s Get Festival Ready with Szputnyik Shop!

If you are a fan of both unique vintage and brand new designs, Szputnyik shop is the place to do your festival shopping! Fashion is all about you. Dress to express, style your own look!

Szputnyik Shop is a fashion concept born as the mixture of old and new, romantic vintage and provocative, modern styles. An astonishingly unusual spot in the Hungarian fashion field, where everyone can easily find the clothes most fitting to one’s character and style.

Offering a handpicked selection of beloved vintage clothing, coveted designer pieces and brand new custom designs, their two locations await all fashion adventurers who are looking for unapologetic, self-expressive pieces. Find vintage classics that have never gone out of style, or find off-the-wall pieces to set you apart from the mainstream, not to mention ethical and beloved global brands such as Fjallraven, Toms, Paez, and Dr. Martens.

There are affordable ways to give your look a feeling of freedom and uncluttered creativity, get inspired at Szputnyik! Find all your favourite performers, movies, animals or quotes on printed t-shirts, explore cool festival must-haves for both women and men, along with the best quality, timeless vintage designs. The key to a unique summer wardrobe is at Szputnyik!

Summer festivals are the biggest adventures of the season, show the world your true self through Szputnyik designs!