Academy Award-Winning Movies Premiere at Cinefest

In the last 15 years, CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival became one of the most popular film festivals in Hungary, also acknowledged by the international audience. Every year, the film industry introduces the most exciting and prominent productions hand-picked from the global market, most of which make their Hungarian debut at this special event.

Creating a festival internationally acclaimed in the region was a dream come true for the founders of CineFest. The key to success: high standards in the short and feature film competition schedule. This year, one of the contenders for the Pressburger Award will be Sundance Festival’s biggest sensation, Joanna Hogg’s movie: Souvenir, with Tilda Swinton in the leading role.

It’s been a tradition that the winning films of Cannes’ Golden Palm premiere in Miskolc. This year, South-Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, and Academy Award-winning (live action) short film, Skin are scheduled to be screened, among others. A unique selection of the best and most creative documentaries is also part of the festival’s program. Kossuth Award-winner director Tamás Almási celebrates the world premiere of Liquid Gold, while an HBO-produced Hungarian film is scheduled to be screened within the CineDocs category.

CineFest’s film history program, CineClassics pays tribute to Miklós Gábor and Ferenc Bessenyei on their 100th birth anniversary by organizing a celebratory screening and a special exhibition. Believe it or not, all festival programs are free-to-attend. Head to Miskolc!