Oliva Restaurant is Awaiting You in Veszprém

Divine flavours, and the comfort you desire: it’s all waiting for you in Veszprém!



Located alongside a downhill road in Veszprém’s city centre, Oliva Restaurant has attracted guests for 19 years. The building gives home to Pusztai Restaurant which was very popular among local artists in the 1980’s. If only the garden’s white walls could talk, they would tell us fascinating stories about actors who loved spending their spare time in there.

Fortunately, Oliva Restaurant and Hotel’s popularity has been growing ever since its opening, now it is welcoming more and more guests from further cities and even abroad. The past’s famous frequenters didn’t leave the place completely, as their photos are used as decoration, recalling sweet memories reminiscent of another time.

The restaurant

The widely known and acknowledged restaurant, where Hungarian cuisine meets Mediterranean vibes, boasts a summer terrace and a unique hotel of 20 rooms. The garden found in a vaulted 18th century building entices gastro tourists with its wild vine covered walls, oleanders, and live music concerts. The outdoor venue has a water spitting dragon as its patron saint, bringing water during heatwaves and looking after the guests and their good mood.

On the menu, you’ll see both international dishes and reconceptualised courses of the traditional Hungarian cuisine. Oliva Restaurant has been selected as one of Hungary’s best 100 restaurants by Gault and Millau, Dining Guide, and other national restaurant guides.

Hotel

From the interior design to the wide variety of colours, the spiral staircase, and the rooms themselves, every little detail evokes a Mediterranean-ish atmosphere. The homely vibes aren’t the sole reason why Oliva is THE one for you; their outdoor jacuzzi, Finnish sauna, experience shower and other health-centered services, including relaxing massages and different treatments, all make it worth a stay.