Summer Wine Guide

Lake Balaton’s winemakers take pride in their refreshingly fragrant, smooth wines. The bottled specialties, available at the below wineries, hold the essence of the wine region, offering a classy way to kick off the summer vacation.

8638 Balatonlelle, Várszói út

Situated on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, Bujdosó Vineyard is among the most beautiful vineyards of the Somogy hills. It’s a family-owned business, in which three generations put their heart and soul into producing premium quality wine and prosecco with fruity freshness. Referring to their passion for sailing, Bujdosó products are named after classic Balaton sailboats, such as Sirocco, Nemere, and Tramontana. Claiming that life is sparkling in the area in every season, their very first traditional sparkling wine was introduced in 2018.

8258 Badacsonytomaj, Káptalantóti út 19.

The love and respect for wine, Badacsony’s beautiful landscape and the family’s vineyards have influenced Borbély Winery’s life for decades. Their motto is: A Good Taste of Badacsony. They put special emphasis on traditional winemaking, and embrace mainly white wine varieties, which are characteristic of the region. Not only will you have a blast at their gorgeous wine terrace – the panorama is simply gorgeous –, but your taste buds will also thank you: taste-test the weekly changing snack offers, as well as the wide selection of wines.

8257 Badacsonyörs, Major utca 42.

The very place where Válibor is born radiates positive energy; it’s a homely environment where we would all love to spend a few days to recharge our batteries. At the family winery’s tasting events, home-cooked delicacies, freshly baked home-made bread, cold buffet meals, heavenly cauldron-made foods and desserts accompany the cellar’s noble wines, on request. Service is attentive and kind-hearted, the charmingly beautiful guest house is a stunner! If you haven’t decided on where to travel yet, hesitate no more: head to the gorgeous Badacsonyörs!

8257 Badacsonyörs, Füredi út 49.

Award-winning Varga Winery’s doors are open all year round in Badacsonyörs. Visit them to get a sneak peek at the winery’s everyday life from grape processing to bottling, and don’t leave without attending a guided tasting tour when 8 types will be presented to you with fresh patties for 3500 HUF/ person.

8265 Tapolca, Szent György-hegy

The boutique-winery’s white and red wines are aged exclusively in wood barrels, with special attention to natural winemaking. Their grape varieties include a specialty, sangiovese grosso, or as it is called in Toscana the clone of Brunello, which is the base of Tabunello. Book your visit in advance!

8274 Köveskál, Fő utca 11.

Spending a few hours at Káli Kövek Winery’s cozy garden area and renovated tasting venue will help you slow down and enjoy your life as it is. Get to know Káli Basin’s characteristic, mineral wines and taste gastronomic specialties prepared of ingredients sourced from local food producers. Cheers!