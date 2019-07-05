Paradise in Malaysia: Langkawi

It’s safe to say that we LOVE Langkawi. In the last 10 years we returned every January to re-experience the wonders of this heaven on Earth. Since we were lucky enough to find a hotel that fulfils all our needs, we always book a room at the same place.

This island isn’t for tourists who are looking forward to attending wild parties. Instead, people from all over the world come to Langkawi to relax, rest, and enjoy the beautiful landscape. Andaman, a white-sandy shore with a magical name, is among the most popular destinations. Nearby mountains and the flora and fauna of the area is likewise charming. By the way, the mountains are usually described as the silhouette of a pregnant woman.

The island gives home to countless bird species; visitors are wowed by their bold, vibrant coloured feathers that nature has created. If you are like us, you’ll love the sounds, too. While walking in one of the picturesque beaches, enjoying the fresh air and the sunshine, the sound of calm sea waves lapping gently against the shore, and listening to birds singing is priceless. Locals are extremely kind with tourists, and whenever they have the chance, they try to make a conversation. We’ve made many friends throughout the years who we keep in contact with.

As the island is pretty small, it doesn’t take too long to discover it completely. Sights are easily approachable without having to travel much, so you don’t necessarily have to be on the road all the time, but get some rest instead. Cable cars take passengers to the lookout tower from where a picturesque view unfolds. After leaving Skybridge, take a short walk until you spot a beautiful waterfall, or take a tour to Magrove forest and visit Langkawi’s night market.

Viewing from the sea, this place looks like paradise. Board one of the many ships around the island and see it for yourself. If you are interested in sea creatures, put Underwater World on your bucket list too. It’s been a few months since we’ve last been to Langkawi, but we already booked our tickets for next year with qatarairways.com. We are very excited that for the first time we can reach Langkawi through Doha from Budapest.*

*Available from mid-October, 2019.